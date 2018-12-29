Pac-12 basketball

Is this the worst year ever for any major conference in college b-ball?!

I remember people on here saying Arizona state was for real. The win at home was nice, but loss at home to Princeton as a 17 point fave?

Washington state loses to Santa Clara, the same team that beat USC.

Every team has at least 3 losses in the non conference

Team by team:

ASU: lost at home vs Princeton (3 top 50 wins)
Oregon: lost at home to Texas southern (best win is #31 Syracuse)
Washington: 0-4 vs top 80 kenpom teams (best win is #84 San Diego)
Arizona: 1-4 vs top 80 kenpom teams (beat #17 Iowa state in Maui)
UCLA: 1-5 vs top 75 kenpom teams (best win is #68 Nd)
Colorado: Lost to 132 Indiana state and 186 Hawaii...best win is #133 drake
Oregon state: lost at home vs Kent state.. best win is #72 old dominion
USC: lost to #214 Santa Clara.. best win is #188 cal state bakersfield
Stanford: no bad losses... they are 1-5 vs top 230... best win is #144 seattle
Utah: lost to #185 Hawaii.. best win is #123 tulsa
Washington state: lost to 3 teams outside the top 100... best win is #151 rider
Cal: no bad losses... 1-6 vs top 100– best win is #91 San Diego state.
 
In fairness to ASU, they were coming off the monster win against Kansas, the letdown today was predictable, still no excuse losing at home being that big a favorite, but it wasn't that surprising either given the situation
 
kane said:
In fairness to ASU, they were coming off the monster win against Kansas, the letdown today was predictable, still no excuse losing at home being that big a favorite, but it wasn't that surprising either given the situation
They’ve had a tendency to play bad vs average teams.

No idea how Georgia gave away that game vs them a few weeks ago, and then turned around and got lit up by Vanderbilt
 
The conference has regressed each of the last four seasons.

They've hit a new low this season.
 
railbird said:
Wyking, hopkins, Kent, all bad hires. Bagmen at az and usc going to jail.
These have been bad hires (Kent and Hopkins especially, the Washington AD was not very bright with that one "yeah.....Let's take this 20 year Syracuse assistant"
Almost all long term assistants (by long I mean like 15 years plus with same coach) are not good head coaches, I don't have data, but I would wager on that. A good head coach wants more.

Also, amazing that Jim Hayford who took over a rough Seattle program the same time that Jones took over Cal goes into Berkeley and beats them today.
These ADs have to be looking in the mirror like.... "I am a fukkin idiot."

Alford will be fired this year.

I wish Tinkle would get fired, but sad to say, he has at least two more years.
 
Inkwell77 said:
These have been bad hires (Kent and Hopkins especially, the Washington AD was not very bright with that one "yeah.....Let's take this 20 year Syracuse assistant"
Almost all long term assistants (by long I mean like 15 years plus with same coach) are not good head coaches, I don't have data, but I would wager on that. A good head coach wants more.

Also, amazing that Jim Hayford who took over a rough Seattle program the same time that Jones took over Cal goes into Berkeley and beats them today.
These ADs have to be looking in the mirror like.... "I am a fukkin idiot."

Alford will be fired this year.

I wish Tinkle would get fired, but sad to say, he has at least two more years.
UCLA has lost four straight games to Belmont, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Liberty by an average margin of 15 points.
 
Bashing the Pac-12 has been hip the last few years. ESPN who blows everything ACC started it. In reality they (Pac-12) lose to some emerging mid-majors. Texas Southern beat A & M yesterday. You won't hear that on ESPN. Furman upsets Nova and it's a one off for them. Belmont, a perennial tourney team, beats UCLA and the Bruins are in Ruins.
 
Romar ruined Washington
Kent ruined Wazzu
Craig Robinson ruined Oregon St
Dawkins ruined Stanford
Cuonzo and Wyking ruined Cal
Tony Bland ruined USC
Lavar Ball ruined UCLA
Alford is super lazy.
Book Richardson ruined Arizona

stop making affirmative action hires. ASU and Oregon did it right.
 
railbird said:
Romar ruined Washington
Kent ruined Wazzu
Craig Robinson ruined Oregon St
Dawkins ruined Stanford
Cuonzo and Wyking ruined Cal
Tony Bland ruined USC
Lavar Ball ruined UCLA
Alford is super lazy.
Book Richardson ruined Arizona

stop making affirmative action hires. ASU and Oregon did it right.
It’s more AAU and shoe companies with their self-interests steering the kids to the programs.

Heim - I cant agree with you because the PAC 12 hasn’t been relevant in hoops since Olsen was at Arizona. When was the last time there were two power teams in the conference?
 
Heim said:
Bashing the Pac-12 has been hip the last few years. ESPN who blows everything ACC started it. In reality they (Pac-12) lose to some emerging mid-majors. Texas Southern beat A & M yesterday. You won't hear that on ESPN. Furman upsets Nova and it's a one off for them. Belmont, a perennial tourney team, beats UCLA and the Bruins are in Ruins.
When I get a chance I’ll compare some of the other conferences, but look at this:

PAC 12 record vs kenpom top 100: 11-47
PAC 12 losses outside top 100: 11
 
BenoitPaire2 said:
When I get a chance I’ll compare some of the other conferences, but look at this:

PAC 12 record vs kenpom top 100: 11-47
PAC 12 losses outside top 100: 11
Big 12 vs top 100: 29-18
Big 12 outside top 100 losses: 8

Big 10 vs top 100: 43-40
Big outside top 100: 6

Acc vs top 100: 35-29
Acc outside top 100: 11

Sec vs top 100: 36-34
Sec outside top 100: 9

Big east vs top 100: 22-27
Big east outside top 100: 6
 
BenoitPaire2 said:
Big 12 vs top 100: 29-18
Big 12 outside top 100 losses: 8

Big 10 vs top 100: 43-40
Big outside top 100: 6

Acc vs top 100: 35-29
Acc outside top 100: 11

Sec vs top 100: 36-34
Sec outside top 100: 9

Big east vs top 100: 22-27
Big east outside top 100: 6
Love that approach to analyzing won-loss records in college sports.
 
kane said:
In fairness to ASU, they were coming off the monster win against Kansas, the letdown today was predictable, still no excuse losing at home being that big a favorite, but it wasn't that surprising either given the situation
Back to back terrible losses as DD faves...

Plus Bol Bol our for the year for Oregon.

Pac-12 might legimately be a one-bid league.
 
UCLA with 10 dunks over the first 12 minutes against Stanford.

Where's the interior defense from the Cardinal?
 
