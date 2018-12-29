Pac-12 basketball

Is this the worst year ever for any major conference in college b-ball?!



I remember people on here saying Arizona state was for real. The win at home was nice, but loss at home to Princeton as a 17 point fave?



Washington state loses to Santa Clara, the same team that beat USC.



Every team has at least 3 losses in the non conference



Team by team:



ASU: lost at home vs Princeton (3 top 50 wins)

Oregon: lost at home to Texas southern (best win is #31 Syracuse)

Washington: 0-4 vs top 80 kenpom teams (best win is #84 San Diego)

Arizona: 1-4 vs top 80 kenpom teams (beat #17 Iowa state in Maui)

UCLA: 1-5 vs top 75 kenpom teams (best win is #68 Nd)

Colorado: Lost to 132 Indiana state and 186 Hawaii...best win is #133 drake

Oregon state: lost at home vs Kent state.. best win is #72 old dominion

USC: lost to #214 Santa Clara.. best win is #188 cal state bakersfield

Stanford: no bad losses... they are 1-5 vs top 230... best win is #144 seattle

Utah: lost to #185 Hawaii.. best win is #123 tulsa

Washington state: lost to 3 teams outside the top 100... best win is #151 rider

Cal: no bad losses... 1-6 vs top 100– best win is #91 San Diego state.