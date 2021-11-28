pac 12 hoop looking stenchy

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
hopkins a faliure, oregon way down, cal,stanford, asu stink. ucla good, but no pg. I think the reason is the shriking Black population in the west, and the shrinking white population in Calif which nobody talks about, when i was in high school, kids went out for basketball over volleyball 3 to 1, now it is the opposite, especially with white athletes. i think that carrries over to football too. 1 sport specialty doesnt help either.. I see teams like st mary, uc sandiego, uc river, cal baptist have more white austrailians than californians. i go the store and so many mexicans and asians now. they are not athletes, maybe soccer and baseball. irvine is all oriental now they dont play sports.
 
