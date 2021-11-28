Pac-12 hoops looking stenchy

hopkins a faliure, oregon way down, cal,stanford, asu stink. ucla good, but no pg. I think the reason is the shriking Black population in the west, and the shrinking white population in Calif which nobody talks about, when i was in high school, kids went out for basketball over volleyball 3 to 1, now it is the opposite, especially with white athletes. i think that carrries over to football too. 1 sport specialty doesnt help either.. I see teams like st mary, uc sandiego, uc river, cal baptist have more white austrailians than californians. i go the store and so many mexicans and asians now. they are not athletes, maybe soccer and baseball. irvine is all oriental now they dont play sports.
 
Agree with the kids specializing in one sport.
 
Agree totally. When NIU went to Seattle a couple weeks ago and won the battle of Huskies, it was the first sign something was amiss out west.
 
Naturally no mention of USC hoops, it would dilute your narrative.

Turned the Aztecs into toy soldiers the other night.
 
Arizona dominated Michigan, Utah is 5-0 and just won the Sunshine Classic.

Moreover, way too early to assess a conference with all these transfers.

Rail's database is very selective.
 
it sickening to me that asians vote 80pct blue, Asian immigration to usa was illegal until 1965. they are very cheap, and they dont play sports
 
Cost of living is sending middle class away.

Upper class don't want their kids to play sports.

They spoil their kids with video games, vacations etc to avoid the hassle of taking them to practice and games. It is a pain in the ass for parents to have kids in sports if their parents don't want them playing because it takes too much parenting to support them.
 
agree, so many lazy mothers, video games and ifones are the baby sitters
 
It's just so tough to buy a home there now. Yes, the weather is great and there's tons of jobs (at least in Bay area) but what good is all these jobs if everything you earn is spent right away on housing and cost of living? High cost of living, high taxes, overcrowded and mass crime all reasons to leave.
 
The typical home value of homes in Boca Raton is $463,574. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes.
The typical home value of homes in Huntington Beach is $1,103,560. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes.
 
Rail its the 60,70s whites selfish me first,addiction prone,grift off of parents to blame.Their grandparents all had 3-8 kids and their parents had 3-5 kids and now the oc white 40 year olds are pissed at immigrants but they only had 0 or 1 kid and most were not smart enough to compete. Nature abhors a vacuum. Smart asians filled it. Good luck in florida you will be on the bright side down there.
 
femenists white women want to be men and work and not bare children, they were brainwashed by pop culture and the university. Is why White population is down in calif. black population is down in calif because of the absent black dad and by planned parenthood slaughtering the blacks in the womb. pac 12 will suffer.
 
