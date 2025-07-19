Pacquiao Fight...

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Money coming in on the 46 year old which is probably due more to name recognition than anything else.

Opened +200 now +175

Interesting to see where all the late money goes since it's usually sharp insiders.

Lastly, lol at the $79.99 viewing tag. But hey, what do I know?, I got sucked into Paul/Tyson acting job.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
Heim said:
Money coming in on the 46 year old which is probably due more to name recognition than anything else.

Opened +200 now +175

Interesting to see where all the late money goes since it's usually sharp insiders.

Lastly, lol at the $79.99 viewing tag. But hey, what do I know?, I got sucked into Paul/Tyson acting job.
Click to expand...

There hasn't been many Great Boxing match ups in Quite a While.

Ali / Frazier Fought 3 Times.

Marvin Hagler Fights were Lengendary.

Hearns / Leonard gave people their moneies worth.

A lot of Mayweather's fights were boring.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Barrios needed the last 3 rounds to pull out a draw which he did. 🤔

I give Pacman credit, he hasn't lost much. This Mexican kid wasn't a tomato can.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top