Pacquiao Fight...

Money coming in on the 46 year old which is probably due more to name recognition than anything else.
Opened +200 now +175
Interesting to see where all the late money goes since it's usually sharp insiders.
Lastly, lol at the $79.99 viewing tag. But hey, what do I know?, I got sucked into Paul/Tyson acting job.
