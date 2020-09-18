Park MGM bans smoking

Foresthill
EOG Addicted
From a stltoday.com editorial:
Big gamble on Vegas smoking ban
As Las Vegas casinos look for anything new to drum up business in a coronavirus-averse atmosphere, one has decided this is the time to declare itself smoke-free. The 3,000-room Park MGM says it will reopen Sept. 30 with a full ban in place on indoor smoking. The hotel is one of the last on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen since the pandemic hit.
The decision is a long-overdue acknowledgement that the industry has allowed smokers for too long to dominate casino facilities, endangering workers’ health and driving away non-smoking customers. But there’s also a certain logic to the ban since customers will be required to wear masks anyway, making it pretty difficult to light up.
