Park MGM bans smoking

F

Foresthill

EOG Addicted
#1
#1
From a stltoday.com editorial:

Big gamble on Vegas smoking ban

As Las Vegas casinos look for anything new to drum up business in a coronavirus-averse atmosphere, one has decided this is the time to declare itself smoke-free. The 3,000-room Park MGM says it will reopen Sept. 30 with a full ban in place on indoor smoking. The hotel is one of the last on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen since the pandemic hit.

The decision is a long-overdue acknowledgement that the industry has allowed smokers for too long to dominate casino facilities, endangering workers’ health and driving away non-smoking customers. But there’s also a certain logic to the ban since customers will be required to wear masks anyway, making it pretty difficult to light up.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#2
#2
Some casinos have non smoking sections already....take a look empty. When they tried it in some New
Orleans casino a immediate drop in revenue of 15-20 percent. Nice gimmick, but the non-smokers
is not the demographics you want.
 
F

Foresthill

EOG Addicted
#3
#3
Heim said:
Some casinos have non smoking sections already....take a look empty. When they tried it in some New
Orleans casino a immediate drop in revenue of 15-20 percent. Nice gimmick, but the non-smokers
is not the demographics you want.
Click to expand...
Except, their smoking endangers everyone else's health. Probably says something about the intelligence level of smokers that they are attracted to -EV wagering and smoking.

The Westgate sports and race book bans smoking throughout the entire race and sports book ("smoke free" to use their terminology), and it was packed pre-pandemic. I haven't been in there during the pandemic, but presume it's still full. Don't see why it wouldn't be packed now, either.

Also, I'm just reporting the news. The commentary in the editorial is not mine, though I don't necessarily disagree with it. The editorial is where I happened to see the news.

By the way, all riverboat casinos in the state of Illinois have banned smoking for years. They have smoking "lounges" located off the casino floor. It's amazing how much cleaner the air in these "boats" is compared to "smoking" boats.

The riverboat casinos in the St. Louis, MO, metro area have casino smoking bans, too, contingent on St. Charles County (just northwest of St. Louis County and St. Louis City -- two separate counties with "boats") banning smoking on their one "boat".

Heim said:
non smoking sections
Click to expand...
The problem with non-smoking sections in any establishment is the smoke doesn't know its not supposed to go in non-smoking sections.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#4
#4
Heim said:
Some casinos have non smoking sections already....take a look empty. When they tried it in some New
Orleans casino a immediate drop in revenue of 15-20 percent. Nice gimmick, but the non-smokers
is not the demographics you want.
Click to expand...
Smoking casinos aren't the option well heeled business travelers want. At the moment its easy to dismiss their business, but when things get semi normal again this will be a very wise decision. There are 450 casinos in Nevada, plus thousands of bars and stores with machines that allow smoking. Heaven forbid one actually bans smoking!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top