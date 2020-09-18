Park MGM bans smoking

Heim said: Some casinos have non smoking sections already....take a look empty. When they tried it in some New

Orleans casino a immediate drop in revenue of 15-20 percent. Nice gimmick, but the non-smokers

is not the demographics you want.

Except, their smoking endangers everyone else's health. Probably says something about the intelligence level of smokers that they are attracted to -EV wageringsmoking.The Westgate sports and race book bans smoking throughout the entire race and sports book ("smoke free" to use their terminology), and it was packed pre-pandemic. I haven't been in there during the pandemic, but presume it's still full. Don't see why it wouldn't be packed now, either.Also, I'm just reporting the news. The commentary in the editorial is not mine, though I don't necessarily disagree with it. The editorial is where I happened to see the news.By the way, all riverboat casinos in the state of Illinois have banned smoking for years. They have smoking "lounges" located off the casino floor. It's amazing how much cleaner the air in these "boats" is compared to "smoking" boats.The riverboat casinos in the St. Louis, MO, metro area have casino smoking bans, too, contingent on St. Charles County (just northwest of St. Louis County and St. Louis City -- two separate counties with "boats") banning smoking on their one "boat".The problem with non-smoking sections inis the smoke doesn't know its not supposed to go in non-smoking sections.