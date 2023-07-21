Pat Fitzgerald -- An Appreciation

A

ArneK.

EOG Enthusiast
Many moons ago, my dear friend Dave Malinsky (RIP) and I would sit around re-jiggering college football conferences. The idea was to sift teams into leagues where they would be a better fit. The Northwestern Wildcats were always in the conversation.

My memory is fuzzy, but I’m guessing that the first of these conversations happened circa 1989, the year that Northwestern finished 0-11. That ledger was entirely in character as Northwestern was the Big 10’s perennial doormat. In the six seasons ending in 1981, the hapless Wildcats won three games and lost 63.

We sorted Northwestern into a new conference that included Vanderbilt, Rice, Tulane, and Stanford. What all these schools had in common is that they were private schools with relatively high standards for granting athletic scholarships. And that was reflected on the playing field. These were punching bag schools (Stanford less so than the others). To leave them where they were was to put one’s seal of approval on bullying.

Things didn’t change much at Northwestern until 1995. In that year, the Wildcats broke a skein of 23 consecutive losing seasons. More than that, they won the Big 10 title and advanced to the Rose Bowl! ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, looking back, called it “the greatest breakout season by a bottom-feeder in college football history.”

Northwestern wasn’t a one-hit wonder. The following year, the Wildcats shared the Big Ten title with Ohio State and appeared in another New Year’s Day bowl game.

The coach of those Northwestern teams was Gary Barnett. The cornerstone and the face of the program was LB Pat Fitzgerald. The Big 10 defensive player of the year in both seasons, Fitzgerald hauled in every meaningful piece of hardware awarded a linebacker, including back-to-back Nagurski and Bednarik trophies.

When Gary Barnett trundled off to Colorado, he was replaced by Randy Walker, an outstanding coach who will never get his proper due as he had the misfortune of dying too young. In 2001, Fitzgerald joined Walker’s staff.

When Randy Walker died of a sudden heart attack in 2006 with the season-opener not quite nine weeks away, the school bypassed both coordinators and gave the job to Fitzgerald who, at age 31, was five years younger than any other head coach in D-1.

Northwestern could have slipped back to the dark ages, but the Wildcats remained competitive – somewhat inconsistent, granted, but we’re talking Northwestern here. In 2012, 2015, and 2017, Northwestern won nine regular-season games and capped each season with a bowl win. In the Covid-truncated 2020 season, Northwestern finished 8-2 and edged into the Top 10 of the final A.P. poll after whacking Auburn in the Citrus bowl.

Then things turned sour. The Wildcats went 0-11 last year after upsetting Nebraska as a double-digit dog and then, as we all know, things went from bad to worse. Last week, Pat Fitzgerald was giving his walking papers. His tenure at his alma mater ended in ignominy.

After an investigation of hazing inside the football program, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks. When a story in the Daily Northwestern, the school paper, reported that the hazing was of “sexualized nature” and that it had been going on for years, the school president, Michael H. Schill, allowed that he may have been too lenient. This was the preamble to the crucifixion.

The objects of the hazing purportedly had their pants pulled down and were then dry-humped by one or more upperclassmen while others watched and presumably chortled.

Two words come quickly to mind, sordid and creepy.

Fitzgerald claimed to be unaware of it and the school turned up no evidence to the contrary, but to his everlasting discredit, it happened on his watch.

Because Fitzgerald is still in his forties, it is assumed that he will turn up someday at another school. But where?

The Hugh Freeze situation may be instructive.

Freeze was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. In July of 2017, with a new season fast approaching, he was fired (technically he resigned).

NCAA sleuths uncovered numerous recruiting violations during his tenure, but this wasn’t why he was axed. It came out that he had made numerous calls to escort services on his school-issued cell phone. A married father of three and a born-again Christian who proudly wears his religion on his sleeve, he was discharged for violating the morals clause in his contract.

Freeze disappeared for two years and then re-surfaced as the head coach at Liberty, the college in Virginia founded by Jerry Falwell. He put the school on the football map during the four years that he was serving his penance there and that was his ticket back to the SEC. This past November, Freeze, 53, was named the new head coach at Auburn.

But Pat Fitzgerald must overcome a thornier hurdle if he wants to stay in the game. Being smeared as a racist is more damning than infidelity.

A follow-up story in the Daily Northwestern sealed Fitzgerald’s fate. Quoting three former players, the story said Fitzgerald ‘s program enabled racism as reflected in such microaggressions as forcing black players to cut off their dreadlocks while white players were allowed to wear their hair long. This story created a feeding frenzy. USA Today columnist Mike Freeman, whose title is “Race and Inequality Editor – Sports,” asserted that Fitzgerald was a hardcore racist (was the adjective necessary?). “When you hire a turd to be your head coach, someone who doesn’t care about the well-being of his players” wrote Freeman, “racism was bound to enter the chat.”

By then, Fitzgerald was already out the door. He was fired on the very afternoon that the school paper injected racism into the narrative. And then, in a development as predictable as the sun rising in the east, the lawyers got involved, meaning lawyers of the stripe for whom seeking justice is a pretense for extortion.

Pat Fitzgerald will always occupy a warm place in this reporter’s heart because he put money in my pocket. An, yes, I know how crass this sounds.

Back in the day when I was immersed in handicapping college football, there were few coaches as dependable as Pat Fitzgerald. When other conditions prevailed, Northwestern was an almost automatic play when getting points on the road. Among active, long-serving coaches who haven’t bounced around, only Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah) had similar profiles.

The pointspread is a very simple construct, but it has utility as a measuring rod for over-achievement and under-achievement. Northwestern under Pat Fitzgerald was the personification of Pat Fitzgerald, a lightly-recruited player with no NFL upside who over-achieved to the point that he was the linchpin of a Cinderella team in one of America’s strongest football conferences.

If Fitzgerald wants to get back into college football – and coaching is in his blood -- he might be best served by starting out as an assistant at an HBCU school. I have no clue what route he will eventually take, but I do know this: If there is a school out there with the guts to hire Pat Fitzgerald as its head football coach, it will be getting a coach who can coach like blazes -- AKL
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Knowing how things work how long will it be before Fitzgerald takes a job under Nick Saban at Alabama and after a few seasons gets hired again to coach?

My guess is by 2028 he will be coaching in D1
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
ArneK. said:
Many moons ago, my dear friend Dave Malinsky (RIP) and I would sit around re-jiggering college football conferences. The idea was to sift teams into leagues where they would be a better fit. The Northwestern Wildcats were always in the conversation.

My memory is fuzzy, but I’m guessing that the first of these conversations happened circa 1989, the year that Northwestern finished 0-11. That ledger was entirely in character as Northwestern was the Big 10’s perennial doormat. In the six seasons ending in 1981, the hapless Wildcats won three games and lost 63.

We sorted Northwestern into a new conference that included Vanderbilt, Rice, Tulane, and Stanford. What all these schools had in common is that they were private schools with relatively high standards for granting athletic scholarships. And that was reflected on the playing field. These were punching bag schools (Stanford less so than the others). To leave them where they were was to put one’s seal of approval on bullying.

Things didn’t change much at Northwestern until 1995. In that year, the Wildcats broke a skein of 23 consecutive losing seasons. More than that, they won the Big 10 title and advanced to the Rose Bowl! ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, looking back, called it “the greatest breakout season by a bottom-feeder in college football history.”

Northwestern wasn’t a one-hit wonder. The following year, the Wildcats shared the Big Ten title with Ohio State and appeared in another New Year’s Day bowl game.

The coach of those Northwestern teams was Gary Barnett. The cornerstone and the face of the program was LB Pat Fitzgerald. The Big 10 defensive player of the year in both seasons, Fitzgerald hauled in every meaningful piece of hardware awarded a linebacker, including back-to-back Nagurski and Bednarik trophies.

When Gary Barnett trundled off to Colorado, he was replaced by Randy Walker, an outstanding coach who will never get his proper due as he had the misfortune of dying too young. In 2001, Fitzgerald joined Walker’s staff.

When Randy Walker died of a sudden heart attack in 2006 with the season-opener not quite nine weeks away, the school bypassed both coordinators and gave the job to Fitzgerald who, at age 31, was five years younger than any other head coach in D-1.

Northwestern could have slipped back to the dark ages, but the Wildcats remained competitive – somewhat inconsistent, granted, but we’re talking Northwestern here. In 2012, 2015, and 2017, Northwestern won nine regular-season games and capped each season with a bowl win. In the Covid-truncated 2020 season, Northwestern finished 8-2 and edged into the Top 10 of the final A.P. poll after whacking Auburn in the Citrus bowl.

Then things turned sour. The Wildcats went 0-11 last year after upsetting Nebraska as a double-digit dog and then, as we all know, things went from bad to worse. Last week, Pat Fitzgerald was giving his walking papers. His tenure at his alma mater ended in ignominy.

After an investigation of hazing inside the football program, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks. When a story in the Daily Northwestern, the school paper, reported that the hazing was of “sexualized nature” and that it had been going on for years, the school president, Michael H. Schill, allowed that he may have been too lenient. This was the preamble to the crucifixion.

The objects of the hazing purportedly had their pants pulled down and were then dry-humped by one or more upperclassmen while others watched and presumably chortled.

Two words come quickly to mind, sordid and creepy.

Fitzgerald claimed to be unaware of it and the school turned up no evidence to the contrary, but to his everlasting discredit, it happened on his watch.

Because Fitzgerald is still in his forties, it is assumed that he will turn up someday at another school. But where?

The Hugh Freeze situation may be instructive.

Freeze was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. In July of 2017, with a new season fast approaching, he was fired (technically he resigned).

NCAA sleuths uncovered numerous recruiting violations during his tenure, but this wasn’t why he was axed. It came out that he had made numerous calls to escort services on his school-issued cell phone. A married father of three and a born-again Christian who proudly wears his religion on his sleeve, he was discharged for violating the morals clause in his contract.

Freeze disappeared for two years and then re-surfaced as the head coach at Liberty, the college in Virginia founded by Jerry Falwell. He put the school on the football map during the four years that he was serving his penance there and that was his ticket back to the SEC. This past November, Freeze, 53, was named the new head coach at Auburn.

But Pat Fitzgerald must overcome a thornier hurdle if he wants to stay in the game. Being smeared as a racist is more damning than infidelity.

A follow-up story in the Daily Northwestern sealed Fitzgerald’s fate. Quoting three former players, the story said Fitzgerald ‘s program enabled racism as reflected in such microaggressions as forcing black players to cut off their dreadlocks while white players were allowed to wear their hair long. This story created a feeding frenzy. USA Today columnist Mike Freeman, whose title is “Race and Inequality Editor – Sports,” asserted that Fitzgerald was a hardcore racist (was the adjective necessary?). “When you hire a turd to be your head coach, someone who doesn’t care about the well-being of his players” wrote Freeman, “racism was bound to enter the chat.”

By then, Fitzgerald was already out the door. He was fired on the very afternoon that the school paper injected racism into the narrative. And then, in a development as predictable as the sun rising in the east, the lawyers got involved, meaning lawyers of the stripe for whom seeking justice is a pretense for extortion.

Pat Fitzgerald will always occupy a warm place in this reporter’s heart because he put money in my pocket. An, yes, I know how crass this sounds.

Back in the day when I was immersed in handicapping college football, there were few coaches as dependable as Pat Fitzgerald. When other conditions prevailed, Northwestern was an almost automatic play when getting points on the road. Among active, long-serving coaches who haven’t bounced around, only Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah) had similar profiles.

The pointspread is a very simple construct, but it has utility as a measuring rod for over-achievement and under-achievement. Northwestern under Pat Fitzgerald was the personification of Pat Fitzgerald, a lightly-recruited player with no NFL upside who over-achieved to the point that he was the linchpin of a Cinderella team in one of America’s strongest football conferences.

If Fitzgerald wants to get back into college football – and coaching is in his blood -- he might be best served by starting out as an assistant at an HBCU school. I have no clue what route he will eventually take, but I do know this: If there is a school out there with the guts to hire Pat Fitzgerald as its head football coach, it will be getting a coach who can coach like blazes -- AKL
Click to expand...


Question On The Thread Title.

An Appreciation ?

What Did You Appreciate About Pat Fitzgerald ?

All The Money You Won Over The Years, When You Wagered On Him And Northwestern ?
 
A

ArneK.

EOG Enthusiast
BM -- I appreciated what Fitzgerald accomplished as a player and as a coach under difficult circumstances. Over the years, you, BM, have given props to under-appreciated college basketball coaches who made you money. Different sport, but Fitzgerald was in the same boat.

I felt compelled to vent when no one gave him any slack, turning him into a pariah. That guy Mike Freeman with USA Today who had the audacity to call Fitzgerald a turd...Freeman's job, so far as I can tell, is to lay in the weeds waiting for an accusation of racism to emerge and then pile on like a defender making a late hit in football.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
ArneK. said:
BM -- I appreciated what Fitzgerald accomplished as a player and as a coach under difficult circumstances. Over the years, you, BM, have given props to under-appreciated college basketball coaches who made you money. Different sport, but Fitzgerald was in the same boat.

I felt compelled to vent when no one gave him any slack, turning him into a pariah. That guy Mike Freeman with USA Today who had the audacity to call Fitzgerald a turd...Freeman's job, so far as I can tell, is to lay in the weeds waiting for an accusation of racism to emerge and then pile on like a defender making a late hit in football.
Click to expand...

Thanks For Your Clarification On Admiring and Appreciating Pat Fitzgerald's Talent As A Player And As A College Football Coach At Northwestern.

I Agree On Both.

As Far Racism Accusations Go, They Are Ubiquitous In This Day And Age, Just Like Fresh Air.

One Last Point , That Hasn't Been Discussed, Would Be Pat Fitzgerald's Character, If True.

I Do Not Think Anybody Would Make The Decision To Play Football At Northwestern, If They Knew, One Of The Requirements Was To Be Dry-Humped.

In A Hypothetical Situation, If It Is True, As The Head Coach Of The Team, You Cannot Be Let Off The Hook, By Declaring---- I Didn't
Know Anything About It.
 
SpottedCow

SpottedCow

2
boston massacre said:
In A Hypothetical Situation, If It Is True, As The Head Coach Of The Team, You Cannot Be Let Off The Hook, By Declaring---- I Didn't
Know Anything About It.
Click to expand...
He was getting fired either way. If he knew it was going on and didn't do anything about it or he had such a lack of control of as to what was going on he deserved to be fired. Northwestern football is going to be a mess for quite a long time
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Nothing has been confirmed yet, kane. It's possible if not likely the University will settle all the lawsuits without anything being confirmed. Our legal system is as broken as all our other systems. Even if you are completely innocent, the be best play is to settle. As an individual, sometimes the only play. Fighting will all but end your life. My current status is I don't know but I'm skeptical.

Second thing. If the hazing as described at Northwestern is Truth Social, what are the odds they are an outlier? Northwestern, kane. Northwestern. Where they don't lower the academic standards for athletes and they don't put a priority on athletics. It's not their IDENTITY. That would be something if it was only Northwestern or if Northwestern was the worse and worse. Or Northwestern was even above 10% of the worse and worse.

If Saban is smart, he'll lift the trophy one more time and walk away, walk off. 100% minus a Kinky kunt hair hardcore hazing happens at Alabama.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
Dell Dude said:
Nothing has been confirmed yet, kane. It's possible if not likely the University will settle all the lawsuits without anything being confirmed. Our legal system is as broken as all our other systems. Even if you are completely innocent, the be best play is to settle. As an individual, sometimes the only play. Fighting will all but end your life. My current status is I don't know but I'm skeptical.

Second thing. If the hazing as described at Northwestern is Truth Social, what are the odds they are an outlier? Northwestern, kane. Northwestern. Where they don't lower the academic standards for athletes and they don't put a priority on athletics. It's not their IDENTITY. That would be something if it was only Northwestern or if Northwestern was the worse and worse. Or Northwestern was even above 10% of the worse and worse.

If Saban is smart, he'll lift the trophy one more time and walk away, walk off. 100% minus a Kinky kunt hair hardcore hazing happens at Alabama.
Click to expand...


These Things Always Get Settled.

You Think Northwestern Wants Go Through A Public Trial ?

Imagine The Testimony.

They Settle And All The Dirt Stays Buried, Underground.

Board Of Trustees, President, Chancellor, All The Way Down.

All Get The 1 Way Plane Ticket.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top