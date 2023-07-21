Pat Fitzgerald -- An Appreciation

Many moons ago, my dear friend Dave Malinsky (RIP) and I would sit around re-jiggering college football conferences. The idea was to sift teams into leagues where they would be a better fit. The Northwestern Wildcats were always in the conversation.



My memory is fuzzy, but I’m guessing that the first of these conversations happened circa 1989, the year that Northwestern finished 0-11. That ledger was entirely in character as Northwestern was the Big 10’s perennial doormat. In the six seasons ending in 1981, the hapless Wildcats won three games and lost 63.



We sorted Northwestern into a new conference that included Vanderbilt, Rice, Tulane, and Stanford. What all these schools had in common is that they were private schools with relatively high standards for granting athletic scholarships. And that was reflected on the playing field. These were punching bag schools (Stanford less so than the others). To leave them where they were was to put one’s seal of approval on bullying.



Things didn’t change much at Northwestern until 1995. In that year, the Wildcats broke a skein of 23 consecutive losing seasons. More than that, they won the Big 10 title and advanced to the Rose Bowl! ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, looking back, called it “the greatest breakout season by a bottom-feeder in college football history.”



Northwestern wasn’t a one-hit wonder. The following year, the Wildcats shared the Big Ten title with Ohio State and appeared in another New Year’s Day bowl game.



The coach of those Northwestern teams was Gary Barnett. The cornerstone and the face of the program was LB Pat Fitzgerald. The Big 10 defensive player of the year in both seasons, Fitzgerald hauled in every meaningful piece of hardware awarded a linebacker, including back-to-back Nagurski and Bednarik trophies.



When Gary Barnett trundled off to Colorado, he was replaced by Randy Walker, an outstanding coach who will never get his proper due as he had the misfortune of dying too young. In 2001, Fitzgerald joined Walker’s staff.



When Randy Walker died of a sudden heart attack in 2006 with the season-opener not quite nine weeks away, the school bypassed both coordinators and gave the job to Fitzgerald who, at age 31, was five years younger than any other head coach in D-1.



Northwestern could have slipped back to the dark ages, but the Wildcats remained competitive – somewhat inconsistent, granted, but we’re talking Northwestern here. In 2012, 2015, and 2017, Northwestern won nine regular-season games and capped each season with a bowl win. In the Covid-truncated 2020 season, Northwestern finished 8-2 and edged into the Top 10 of the final A.P. poll after whacking Auburn in the Citrus bowl.



Then things turned sour. The Wildcats went 0-11 last year after upsetting Nebraska as a double-digit dog and then, as we all know, things went from bad to worse. Last week, Pat Fitzgerald was giving his walking papers. His tenure at his alma mater ended in ignominy.



After an investigation of hazing inside the football program, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks. When a story in the Daily Northwestern, the school paper, reported that the hazing was of “sexualized nature” and that it had been going on for years, the school president, Michael H. Schill, allowed that he may have been too lenient. This was the preamble to the crucifixion.



The objects of the hazing purportedly had their pants pulled down and were then dry-humped by one or more upperclassmen while others watched and presumably chortled.



Two words come quickly to mind, sordid and creepy.



Fitzgerald claimed to be unaware of it and the school turned up no evidence to the contrary, but to his everlasting discredit, it happened on his watch.



Because Fitzgerald is still in his forties, it is assumed that he will turn up someday at another school. But where?



The Hugh Freeze situation may be instructive.



Freeze was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. In July of 2017, with a new season fast approaching, he was fired (technically he resigned).



NCAA sleuths uncovered numerous recruiting violations during his tenure, but this wasn’t why he was axed. It came out that he had made numerous calls to escort services on his school-issued cell phone. A married father of three and a born-again Christian who proudly wears his religion on his sleeve, he was discharged for violating the morals clause in his contract.



Freeze disappeared for two years and then re-surfaced as the head coach at Liberty, the college in Virginia founded by Jerry Falwell. He put the school on the football map during the four years that he was serving his penance there and that was his ticket back to the SEC. This past November, Freeze, 53, was named the new head coach at Auburn.



But Pat Fitzgerald must overcome a thornier hurdle if he wants to stay in the game. Being smeared as a racist is more damning than infidelity.



A follow-up story in the Daily Northwestern sealed Fitzgerald’s fate. Quoting three former players, the story said Fitzgerald ‘s program enabled racism as reflected in such microaggressions as forcing black players to cut off their dreadlocks while white players were allowed to wear their hair long. This story created a feeding frenzy. USA Today columnist Mike Freeman, whose title is “Race and Inequality Editor – Sports,” asserted that Fitzgerald was a hardcore racist (was the adjective necessary?). “When you hire a turd to be your head coach, someone who doesn’t care about the well-being of his players” wrote Freeman, “racism was bound to enter the chat.”



By then, Fitzgerald was already out the door. He was fired on the very afternoon that the school paper injected racism into the narrative. And then, in a development as predictable as the sun rising in the east, the lawyers got involved, meaning lawyers of the stripe for whom seeking justice is a pretense for extortion.



Pat Fitzgerald will always occupy a warm place in this reporter’s heart because he put money in my pocket. An, yes, I know how crass this sounds.



Back in the day when I was immersed in handicapping college football, there were few coaches as dependable as Pat Fitzgerald. When other conditions prevailed, Northwestern was an almost automatic play when getting points on the road. Among active, long-serving coaches who haven’t bounced around, only Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah) had similar profiles.



The pointspread is a very simple construct, but it has utility as a measuring rod for over-achievement and under-achievement. Northwestern under Pat Fitzgerald was the personification of Pat Fitzgerald, a lightly-recruited player with no NFL upside who over-achieved to the point that he was the linchpin of a Cinderella team in one of America’s strongest football conferences.



If Fitzgerald wants to get back into college football – and coaching is in his blood -- he might be best served by starting out as an assistant at an HBCU school. I have no clue what route he will eventually take, but I do know this: If there is a school out there with the guts to hire Pat Fitzgerald as its head football coach, it will be getting a coach who can coach like blazes -- AKL