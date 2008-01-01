Pat Summerall

i wonder if he could still kick?
Love to hear his voice again but whew he is making a lot of mistakes
Extra points only, toe ball style :houra
I WONDER IF HE IS STILL KICKING BACK 12 OZ'ERS>>>> HEHEHE!! NAH!!
He sounds clear but if you have two games on you have to make sure you are watching his game. He is getting me all confused.
I couldn't believe he knew Tenn just got a first down:+cluelessI KNOW!! MAYBE HE IS WATCHING BOTH GAMES!! LOL!!!
bobby layne got him started.Re: Pat Summeral
I love the line Summerall said back in the day " I realized I had to stop partying or I was going to die !!!" What fun he and Brookshire must have had !!! :cheers :cheers :cheers arty :cocktail