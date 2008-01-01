Pat Summerall

Re: Pat Summeral

It was a dead giveaway when in his last NFL broadcast he referred to the kicker as Martini Grammatica.

Okay so I'm a little corny, sue me.
 
Re: Pat Summeral

not sure who is worse, bryant gumbel or pat...guess you have to give props to pat....i think i would rather listen to a drunk pat than bryant....
 
Re: Pat Summeral

I love the line Summerall said back in the day " I realized I had to stop partying or I was going to die !!!" What fun he and Brookshire must have had !!! :cheers :cheers :cheers :party :cocktail
 
