Pauley Howard about to eat it

Ugly game, fell apart when Pickett got injured.steelers are really a 2-9 team, but refs have sucked their ass every game for 2months, 90% of their wins have been ref aided, today they had to pay the piper and they are who we thought they were
Heard he & his partner had 1 entry on the Steelers & 1 on the Rams.
It was 3-3 and had the momentum when he got hurt at the 1. AZ went on a 99-yard drive right after that and never looked back.they were getting the piss beat out of them long before that, refs could not rescue them like the other 5 wins
Why not bet the team the refs are on instead?patriots moneyline, the refs will try to rescue tomlin
Skip to 4 min markFunny listening to Moss this morning commenting on Pauley getting dumped after girlfriend hit mega slot for 12 million,
now he has a chance at 9 mil plus.
Amazing how the survivor contest has taken over Vegas. Nobody cares about the Circa millions or Westgate anymore.
by mehe wanted to use steelers against new england and was talked out of it
Hearns also packers. who is skatingtripod?For those inquiring minds who want to know:
VSiN@VSiNLive
35m
Replying to @VSiNLive
VSiN's entries:
@paulyhoward took the Packers.
@skatingtripods selected the Browns with his @spookyexpress
partner @FightOnSpooky.
looks like paulie and tommy girl both in big trouble
thats a losing formula, babe ruth called his shotYou almost put the kibosh on 'em, Rail, lol.
I've learned my lesson in the past on holding the social media smack talk until triple 0s.
wonder how much hedging if any he did?lol, mebbe' so . . . did take him a couple of swings to hit it, if memory (of the story) serves
I guess kudos to Pauly for going so deep before being eliminated . . . must feel like being knocked out of a hold 'em tournament . . . you're going, going, going and then, one katana strike on a poker hand and you're out at the . . . rail . . . all adrenalined up with nowhere to go (except maybe to the rebuy line, or another tourney).