Pauley Howard about to eat it

steelers are really a 2-9 team, but refs have sucked their ass every game for 2months, 90% of their wins have been ref aided, today they had to pay the piper and they are who we thought they were
 
Ugly game, fell apart when Pickett got injured.
 
they were getting the piss beat out of them long before that, refs could not rescue them like the other 5 wins
It was 3-3 and had the momentum when he got hurt at the 1. AZ went on a 99-yard drive right after that and never looked back.

can’t wait for the Pitt-NE game Thursday. Total should be about 21.5
 
Funny listening to Moss this morning commenting on Pauley getting dumped after girlfriend hit mega slot for 12 million,
now he has a chance at 9 mil plus.
 
Amazing how the survivor contest has taken over Vegas. Nobody cares about the Circa millions or Westgate anymore.
 
Amazing how the survivor contest has taken over Vegas. Nobody cares about the Circa millions or Westgate anymore.
Indeed Heim. I have friends of mine who participate locally, who had no idea that this contest even existed until I was sending them updates about it last year. Now they follow very closely with the drama of it all. It's something that everyone plays can relate to. Plus it's easy to talk about because of only 1 team at a time involved, makes it much easier to speculate and you don't have to worry about a point spread. Not everyone has participated in a Westgate/Circa pick 5 contest, nor care. The drama of $9+ Million is pretty exciting and makes for a great story.

Next year, I may add an EOG Survival Contest.
 
Last edited:
For those inquiring minds who want to know:

35m
VSiN's entries:

@paulyhoward took the Packers.

@skatingtripods selected the Browns with his @spookyexpress
partner @FightOnSpooky.
 
His Twitter profile:

Adam Burke @SkatingTripods

Managing Editor for @VSiNLive.

Cleveland native. Traveler. IPA aficionado. Ex-beer league defenseman. 500-time Dumb & Dumber viewer.

* * *

Guess he left out the bit about enjoying long walks on the beach, etc.
 
lol, mebbe' so . . . did take him a couple of swings to hit it, if memory (of the story) serves

I guess kudos to Pauly for going so deep before being eliminated . . . must feel like being knocked out of a hold 'em tournament . . . you're going, going, going and then, one katana strike on a poker hand and you're out at the . . . rail . . . all adrenalined up with nowhere to go (except maybe to the rebuy line, or another tourney).
 
wonder how much hedging if any he did?
 
