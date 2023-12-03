Pauley Howard about to eat it

Heim said: Amazing how the survivor contest has taken over Vegas. Nobody cares about the Circa millions or Westgate anymore. Click to expand...

Indeed Heim. I have friends of mine who participate locally, who had no idea that this contest even existed until I was sending them updates about it last year. Now they follow very closely with the drama of it all. It's something that everyone plays can relate to. Plus it's easy to talk about because of only 1 team at a time involved, makes it much easier to speculate and you don't have to worry about a point spread. Not everyone has participated in a Westgate/Circa pick 5 contest, nor care. The drama of $9+ Million is pretty exciting and makes for a great story.Next year, I may add an EOG Survival Contest.