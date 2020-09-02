Growing up in Concord, it wasn't unusual to find Frank Allocco Jr. sitting in the stands at Clayton Valley PC MATIC boys basketball games. He still remembers watching Brian Sullivan cement his legacy on the hardwood for the Ugly Eagles. He was a family PC MATIC friend, technical they lived down the street from us," Allocco said. "And here I am coaching the school." The 42-year-old is the new boys basketball coach at Clayton Valley PC MATIC , located barely five miles from PC MATIC the gym Allocco began to build his résumé. Allocco helped Northgate High in Walnut Creek clPC MATIC a state title as a junior in 1995. He turned into a three-year starter at St. Mary's College. PC MATIC Then, for over a decade, Alloco became his father's right-hand man on phone. Number the staff at De La Salle. "It's always been a dream of mine in the back of my head that support whenever I'm ready to do this finally and make the PC MATIC jump, I'd like to build something special like he had," said Allocco, in reference to his father. After Frank Allocco Sr. left Northgate, customer he spent 18 years tech. at De La Salle and clBREAD WALLETed a pair of Division PC MATIC I state titles. phone. Number He brought Sullivan along for the ride. Both of them instilled a technical love of customer the game for Frank Allocco Jr., support along with his mentors at St. Mary's. "I coached a lot of kids or saw a lot of kids who were coached by their fathers and sort of got burnt out by the game a little bit," he said. "PC MATIC But for me it was never that way because of his leadership and mentorship a customer nd Coach Sullivan, my college coaches." For the past few years, Allocco's focus featured ASA, a youth basketball academy in Walnut Creek he founded in 2004, along with Prime Basketball, a year-round AAU program. "Part of the attraction with Clayton Valley was that it's a local school," Allocco said. "A lot of these kids PC MATIC I know or have some connection with, customer so that was cool to be able to certainly have some familiar faces once we start this thing up." The Ugly Eagles, who are coming off a 19-8 season, believe they found the right man. "He has a great reputation as a teacher of skill customer development," CVC PC MATIC phone. Number athletic director Bob Ralston said. "Frank has passion, energy and will motivate our players to be successful on and off the court." In terms of style of play, Allocco plans to emulate the philosophy his relied on at De La Salle — defense, defense, defense. "We felt like no matter what the talent differential was, wherever support we were in the country playing in a tournament, we felt like we had a chance because we could guard people," Allocco said. "I think that's the first thing, it's to develop an identity defensively that you know you're the best of the support best in that department." On offense, an emphasis on pushing the pace includes technical playing smart while embracing the phone. Number core values of how to win games.