Penn State head basketball coach Jim Ferry

I've watched a lot of Jim Ferry this season on the Penn State sidelines.

Ferry took over the Nittany Lions program as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season after Pat Chambers, the top man at Penn State since 2011, was relieved of his duties for a racially-insensitive comment.

But he doesn't seem like the top man on the bench.

Check out tonight's game at Wisconsin on FS1.

Tip time is 7:30 p.m. CT.

Here's the Penn State assistant coach who does all the work on the sidelines and in the huddle:


His name is Keith Urgo.

And the players listen to him more than Jim Ferry.

Not the first time we've seen a head coach in name only.

But it's interesting to watch the dynamic playing out on the sidelines.
 
I remember a game when Ferry was the coach at Duquesne playing St joe.
St joe was a 9 point favorite and leading by 32 with 6 minutes to play. St joe coach Martelli emptied the bench including 3 walk-ons. Ferry not only kept his starters in, he full court pressed. Duquesne closed on a 25-2 run and lost by 8.
There was no handshake after the game.
 
