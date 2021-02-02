Penn State head basketball coach Jim Ferry

I've watched a lot of Jim Ferry this season on the Penn State sidelines.Ferry took over the Nittany Lions program as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season after Pat Chambers, the top man at Penn State since 2011, was relieved of his duties for a racially-insensitive comment.But he doesn't seem like the top man on the bench.Check out tonight's game at Wisconsin on FS1.Tip time is 7:30 p.m. CT.Here's the Penn State assistant coach who does all the work on the sidelines and in the huddle: