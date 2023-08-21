Penn & Wynn: A Snapshot of the Current Post-PASPA Landscape

Behind a paywall, but a fairly interesting article about the state of the legal sportsbetting industry as it propagates across the country post-PASPA.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/busin...ts-betting-industry-with-their-moves-2890787/
(I don't follow all this religiously, but I was searching on the RJ website for an update on the DraftKings/Golden Nugget sportsbook situation.)
Seems that the newcomers to the industry are running into a reality well-known to the industry here in Nevada, that booking sports wagers is a low-margin business.
There may be a sucker born every minute, but it costs money to get enough suckers in the door via advertising and promotions to then turn a reasonable ROI. (For the book, not the suckers.)
In other industries, companies like Southwest Airlines and McDonalds found ways to profitably replicate a low-margin profit over billions and billions of transactions.
But that doesn't mean that everyone can achieve that same success once a Southwest, or a McDonalds or whichever sportsbook chain ultimately prevails here, gets a strong foothold in the market.
