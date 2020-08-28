The trailer isnt even out for one hour and individuals are spamming mike wang on twitter to switch the shot meter even though they havent played with NBA 2K21 MT for a second. How are we whining about obtaining the identical game every year but dont accept changes to NBA 2K21play either? I can see it happening. 2K21 drops. And then in november everyones burned out since NBA 2K21 feels like last decades.
I dont believe criticising a match is a bad thing but do we all at least wait till we've got some badges? I need items. I would like to adapt to a gameplay that is new and another meta. I'm hoping that they do not fuk after launching immediately with stuff unless it's legit and get some nuts this past year. But who am I kidding. They'll do some authentic nice changes but the vocal minority will yap and yap and they'll ruin it.The issue is, not one person actually said"change the meter." People said to remove it, but no one said change it. Nevertheless, that. As soon as we ask for a slew of items, and the very first thing we get is some thing we didn't ask for, I think it's fair to be angry.
People today will need to see that in the close of the day, the neighborhood doesnt develop and make NBA 2K21. 2K does. What the community states, cries about, asks, DEMANDS even, doesnt mean shit to 2K, they'll do what they wish to do since it is their game, not yours. When the community, who's constantly complaining, constantly continues to buy whatever is released year after year, whatever the blatant disregard by 2K of those communities needs and suggestions, they're the fools for buying the precise product they dont want. 2K makes the business decision to release what they know the masses are going to buy. If you idiots stop purchasing it and affect their earnings amounts proportionally, would any wise company begin to do what they're being told is impacting their earnings.
I spoke in general. I leave or could take the shot meter. But if you or anyone is mad over something really simple like a shot meter then that is on you. After playing with it for x quantity of time it will be like any other shot meter. Or turn it off. Back to my point tho, they'll make solid gameplay adjustments for the better and ppl will whine until it's reverted back to shit. Honestly what a dumb thing to whine about. To what you need in 20, you can already change your shot meter, it is not like you are gonna be made to use the new one in case you truly hate it so bad.
Complain or They're conditioned to hate about any items. It could literally be currys eyebrows being away in a trailer in august plus they would bitch about it. It does not matter what it's. 2K for a company has plenty of flaws and some of the community's criticisms are warranted but once I see people bitch and moan about little stuff like this all the time it almost invalidates the component of the community that attempts to provide real feedback.
I always give game publishers the benefit of the doubt and continue to encourage them by purchasing their games depending on how they behave to encourage said future or game franchise releases. In the event the publisher pisses me off or constantly ignores the community feedback in future releases and patches, I stop encouraging them and stop buying or playing their games. Players that are active are seen by them, and game earnings clearly speak for themselves. I guarantee that when every single person who complains about Cheap MT NBA 2K21 ceased playing it everyday, and didnt instantly pre-order or buy the subsequent season's copy and paste variant on day 1, they would see a good deal more of the negative feedback making it in to NBA 2K21. Like the EA/Activision controversy about trades that are micro, loot boxes, and pay to win. They also fixed the issues, and saw their earnings fall.
