phillies tipping pitches

This stuff happens all the time in baseball, the Yankees are especially good at it, early in the year Luzardo was tipping his pitches and it took him a few starts to figure it out, a couple weeks ago Judge was caught at second base signaling to the hitter what was co ming by raising his arms

there is strong evidence that Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo was tipping his pitches, particularly from the stretch, leading to a recent rough patch in his performance. In June 2025, Luzardo identified and subsequently addressed these pitch-tipping issues by making adjustments to his glove and hand position, which resulted in a dominant, ten-strikeout performance against the Cubs. The issue was similar to one he experienced with the Marlins in 2023, and the changes he made in 2025 helped him regain his form.

The Problem
    • Struggling from the Stretch:
      Luzardo's struggles were particularly pronounced when pitching from the stretch, which involves runners on base.
    • Opposing Teams Knew the Pitch:
      Opposing hitters were getting a split-second advantage, allowing them to anticipate pitches, leading to better outcomes for them.
    • Previous History:
      Luzardo had dealt with a similar pitch-tipping issue in the past, with the Marlins in August 2023.
 
Aaron Judge was seen signaling pitches from second base to batter Ben Rice, which helped lead to Rice's three-run home run, as pitcher Max Scherzer was "tipping" his changeups. The Yankees caught onto the tell from the mound, with Cody Bellinger on first base relaying the signal to Judge, who then relayed it to Rice by spreading his arms. This is a legal, albeit very obvious, form of sign-stealing that is fairly common in Major League Baseball.

The Pitch-Tipping Incident
  • The Tell:
    In the first inning of the game between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays on September 7, 2025, Max Scherzer was clearly tipping his changeups with a visible grip on the mound.

  • The Relay:
    Cody Bellinger, who was on first base, saw the tell and signaled it to Aaron Judge on second base by extending his arms.

  • The Signal:
    Judge then made the same "arm-flapping" gesture to Ben Rice, who was at bat, indicating that a changeup was coming.

  • The Result:
    Rice initially fouled off the changeup but then hit a three-run homer on the next pitch (a fastball), giving the Yankees the lead.
Why This Matters
  • Legal and Common:
    While some pitch-stealing can be controversial, this method of observing an opposing pitcher's tell and relaying it to a teammate is completely legal and a common part of baseball strategy.

  • Gaining an Edge:
    The Yankees were able to capitalize on Scherzer's tendency to telegraph his pitches, which contributed to their win.

  • Pitcher Responsibility:
    Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged that Scherzer needs to do a better job of disguising his pitches, especially given the high-stakes rivalry.
 
