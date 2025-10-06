phillies tipping pitches

This stuff happens all the time in baseball, the Yankees are especially good at it, early in the year Luzardo was tipping his pitches and it took him a few starts to figure it out, a couple weeks ago Judge was caught at second base signaling to the hitter what was co ming by raising his arms
there is strong evidence that Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo was tipping his pitches, particularly from the stretch, leading to a recent rough patch in his performance. In June 2025, Luzardo identified and subsequently addressed these pitch-tipping issues by making adjustments to his glove and hand position, which resulted in a dominant, ten-strikeout performance against the Cubs. The issue was similar to one he experienced with the Marlins
in 2023, and the changes he made in 2025 helped him regain his form.
The Problem
- Struggling from the Stretch:
Luzardo's struggles were particularly pronounced when pitching from the stretch, which involves runners on base.
- Opposing Teams Knew the Pitch:
Opposing hitters were getting a split-second advantage, allowing them to anticipate pitches, leading to better outcomes for them.
- Previous History:
Luzardo had dealt with a similar pitch-tipping issue in the past, with the Marlins in August 2023.