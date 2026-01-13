PICKING YOUR PARTNER IN PICKLEBALL

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
There are two critical elements to finding the perfect mate.
1) An emotional communion is required.
Both players should be wired similarly, viewing the purpose of the game through the same lens.
Are we playing to have fun? Or are we playing to become the greatest doubles team in the history of the free world?
2) Contrasting styles but philosophical sympatico are required.
You hit all the winning drives while your partner dinks the opponents into submission.
Together, your team has all the shots.
Additionally, your worldview must be aligned properly: Play hard and battle for every single point.
When the match is over, come to the net and calmly deliver to your opponents the same line heard at funeral parlors everywhere, "Sorry for your loss."
