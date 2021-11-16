Source: Red Sox owners in talks to buy Penguins Fenway Sports Group, whose portfolio includes the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool, is in advanced talks to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins, a source told ESPN, confirming reports by The Wall Street Journal and Sportico.

