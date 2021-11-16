boston massacre
Source: Red Sox owners in talks to buy Penguins
Fenway Sports Group, whose portfolio includes the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool, is in advanced talks to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins, a source told ESPN, confirming reports by The Wall Street Journal and Sportico.
Didn't Know They Were Up For Sale.
LeBron James is Part of This Group.
Lead By Red Sox Owner John Henry.
Fenway Sports Group Wants To Be Like Amazon.
Own Everything.
Group Owns Liverpool Soccer Team.
[TABLE]
Boston Red Sox
Liverpool F.C.
Fenway Park
Anfield
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (50%)
Worcester Red Sox (10%)
Salem Red Sox
Fenway Sports Management
New England Sports Network (80%)
MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fenway Sports Group Real Estate
Fenway Music Company