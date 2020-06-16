Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

kane

So for the longest time I've wanted to try this chicken sandwich everyone is going crazy over, but there's only one Popeye's near me, and every time I pass it the lines are too long to wait in. Finally earlier today I saw only a few cars in line so I got one, actually I got two, the classic and the spicy. I'm not a big fast food eater, maybe once every few weeks, but based on all the hype I was really looking forward to trying this sandwich, here's my thoughts. It was the most tasteless, bland chicken sandwich I've ever eaten in my life, zero chance I ever get another one and have no idea why all the hype surrounding it. The sandwich came with something called Mardi Gras sauce, so I put some of it on the chicken but it didn't help. I don't know why people are flocking to Popeye's to eat this thing, it was one notch above disgusting.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Biggest problem with Popeyes is the inconsistency. When it's done right it's the best fast food fried chicken around bar none but when it's not done well its very mediocre (biggest problem being grease too hot thus semi burning the chicken). As far as the chicken sandwich goes if you got a bland one kane you got fucked because none of their food is bland but like i said they do have a consistency issues.
 
V

Valuist

Town I've been in the last year and a half doesn't allow fast food in. It took Starbucks 20 years to finally put a store in town. I used to get pissed no fast food was close, but has made me healthier. I'll drive 2 miles for decent fast food. I won't drive 7 or 8.

I've never had the Popeye's sandwich as I don't know where the nearest one is. But it would be hard for them to top CFA. I've lived in Chicago and Bay area before but Ohio has the slowest drive thru service anywhere EXCEPT for the Chik Fil A's.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Cue this response for most every fast food establishment around.

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is deadly when done right.

Unfortunately, it's rarely done right.
 
