Portland robbed by refs

Dame time turned into blame time last night for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers last night when the refs clearly missed a goaltending call by Rudy Gobert on a layup attempt. With :19 left, Lillard drove the lane for a layup that would have tied the game at 116 but the GT was never called, drawing an outburst and a restrain by Blazer coaches leading to a 117-114 loss, costly when fighting for the 8th spot in the West. Lillard ended up with 42 points but needed 43 and 44 with a chance to potentially force OT. On the layup attempt the ball clearly hit the backboard before it was tipped, yet the play according to NBA officials was "not reviewable".