Predict the FINAL NUMBER of confirmed Coronavirus cases/deaths in the U.S. (Predictions ONLY. Keep all other discussion in the other thread)

Gotta do something to spice things up around here...





I will donate $200 to the charity of the winner's choice.





RULES:



This will be graded and a winner will be declared ON THE DAY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION NO LONGER CONSIDERS COVID-19 A GLOBAL PANDEMIC. No time limit.



Grading formula is (difference between prediction and actual number of cases) + (difference between prediction and actual number of deaths x 25))



As an example, let's say you predict 1,000,000 cases and 10,000 deaths,



Actual number comes in at 1,150,000 cases and 12,000 deaths.



Your score would be 150,000 + (2,000 x 25) for a total final score of 200,000.



the poster with the lowest score is declared the winner.



You are NOT ALLOWED TO POST THE EXACT SAME SET OF NUMBERS AS A PREVIOUS POSTER.



In the very unlikely event of a tie, the poster closest on the number of cases will be declared the winner.



If ComptrBob is willing, I will have him verify all results.