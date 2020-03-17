Predict the FINAL NUMBER of confirmed Coronavirus cases/deaths in the U.S. (Predictions ONLY)

Gotta do something to spice things up around here...


I will donate $200 to the charity of the winner's choice.


RULES:

This will be graded and a winner will be declared ON THE DAY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION NO LONGER CONSIDERS COVID-19 A GLOBAL PANDEMIC. No time limit.

Grading formula is (difference between prediction and actual number of cases) + (difference between prediction and actual number of deaths x 25))

As an example, let's say you predict 1,000,000 cases and 10,000 deaths,

Actual number comes in at 1,150,000 cases and 12,000 deaths.

Your score would be 150,000 + (2,000 x 25) for a total final score of 200,000.

the poster with the lowest score is declared the winner.

You are NOT ALLOWED TO POST THE EXACT SAME SET OF NUMBERS AS A PREVIOUS POSTER.

In the very unlikely event of a tie, the poster closest on the number of cases will be declared the winner. Second tiebreak is closest on number of deaths.

If ComptrBob is willing, I will have him verify all results.
 
WHO will never close the case, YOU need to put an end date on it.
 
U.S., and, personally, I like it just the way it is, tied to WHO downgrading their characterization from a pandemic.

Over and above the fact that folks already have made calls based upon the announced parameters. Shouldn't be changing the parameters now.
 
