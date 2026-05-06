The company that owned Terrible Herbst bought the three casinos in Primm, on the California/Vegas border, for around $1 billion around 18-20 years ago.

Whiskey Pete and Buffalo Bill closed recently, now the last casino, Primm Valley is shutting down. So no more casinos in Primm.



There were two casinos in Jean: Nevada Landing, and the Gold Strike/Terribles’s Roadhouse (and Pop’s Oasis for any old timers). Both of those are closed too.

So no casinos on the I-15 until you get to Vegas.

From the Las Vegas Advisor (and other sources)



May 06, 2026 10:25 Primm Shutting down Completely:The last of the Primm Valley Casino Resorts' operations in Primm are closing. To review, Whiskey Pete’s closed in December 2024 and Buffalo Bill’s closed, except for sporadic events, last July. Buffalo Bill's, Primm Valley Hotel-Casino, Primm Center, and Flying J will shutter after business on July 4; tenants living in the Desert Oasis apartments (employee housing) have to be out by July 6. The Lotto Store just over the state line in California doesn't appear to be affected; it's not owned by Primm Valley Casino Resorts parent corporation, Affinity Gaming. The Prizm Outlet Mall is owned by a mall company and at last count, two stores were still opened, but this development could be the final nail in the coffin for that operation as well. Other than the Lotto Store, as of early summer, Primm will be Nevada's latest ghost town.