Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Listen here:

https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/frank-betti-previews-super-bowl-li


Professional sports bettor Frank Betti joined hosts John Kelly and Alan Dinkenson to preview Super Bowl LI, a game in which Betti predicts New England will defeat Atlanta, 27-26.

Betti, who contributes sports betting content to Gambling With An Edge (www.gamblingwithanedge.com), dissected several proposition wagers involving Sunday's championship game.

Anthony Curtis, publisher of Las Vegas Advisor, joined Betti to discuss several business ventures the two men have in the works.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Dink released a pair of NHL selections from the Friday night card: Pittsburgh -135 or thereabouts and the New York Islanders +110.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Both of Dink's teams are currently holding leads of 2-1.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

dink did the casino limit you b4 they chased you ???
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Another great show...agree with Dink m.l. not going to drop below -140..don't see the public in a rush to take Atlanta +120 ..The usual public money on the dog won't show ,I think they grab the 3 rather than the short price of +120 imo
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

pippy said:
Another great show...agree with Dink m.l. not going to drop below -140..don't see the public in a rush to take Atlanta +120 ..The usual public money on the dog won't show ,I think they grab the 3 rather than the short price of +120 imo
Thanks for listening, PIPPY.

CGTechnology currently dealing the money line at New England -142 (the market low) with Atlanta at +122.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Great show JK, Frank and Dink. I hit the "No" def or ST TDs at a ton of books.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Another good listen. I also bet All TD scores by the Offense.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

CG and Strat now dealing New England ML -140. The public wields the
sword on Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas. Common sense does not factor
into it. Even the injury news on Mack now being widely distributed won't deter
the public. They know who they want to bet on and something silly like the
Center playing on one leg won't sway them.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

CG and Strat now dealing New England ML -140. The public wields the
sword on Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas. Common sense does not factor
into it. Even the injury news on Mack now being widely distributed won't deter
the public. They know who they want to bet on and something silly like the
Center playing on one leg won't sway them.
This Mack news blows my mind
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Coast just went to -140 ML as well.

The Power Of The People
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Voodoo -
Do you use a database to evaluate the props or just do it old school with a lot of research work?
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Combination of the two. No way to properly analyze players using raw data.
Literally each player merits a different sized sample. Chris Hogan is a good
example in this game. Certainly using anything prior to this year when he was
in Buffalo is pointless and you could argue that using numbers when Gronk
was part of the mix will lead you astray. His numbers post-Gronk are the only
useful ones that pertain to the game.

In virtually all forecasting endeavors you would want the largest possible sample
size but when it comes to football players it's much the opposite. Big samples
are almost always the wrong way to go while micro-samples, if weighted properly,
allow you to make the most accurate next-game projection.

Coast was just now dealing -135 on the ML. It got snapped up but it should show
again somewhere.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

South Point currently dealing New England -137 on the money line.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Patriots -135 has been popping up. Coast, CG, Treasure Island, Jerrys to name a few.
How low will it go? I now think we'll see -130 somewhere.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Patriots -134 ML at South Point.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

frank are you taking pats 2nd half?
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

will tom brady get carted off in 2nd half? yes +850
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

William Hill was dealing New England -6 and 31 at halftime of Super Bowl LI.
 
Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

Betti gave out under 4 sacks, i think there was 10 sacks
 
