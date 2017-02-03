Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Listen here:
https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/frank-betti-previews-super-bowl-li
Professional sports bettor Frank Betti joined hosts John Kelly and Alan Dinkenson to preview Super Bowl LI, a game in which Betti predicts New England will defeat Atlanta, 27-26.
Betti, who contributes sports betting content to Gambling With An Edge (www.gamblingwithanedge.com), dissected several proposition wagers involving Sunday's championship game.
Anthony Curtis, publisher of Las Vegas Advisor, joined Betti to discuss several business ventures the two men have in the works.
