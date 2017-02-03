Re: Professional sports bettor Frank Betti previews Super Bowl LI



Combination of the two. No way to properly analyze players using raw data.

Literally each player merits a different sized sample. Chris Hogan is a good

example in this game. Certainly using anything prior to this year when he was

in Buffalo is pointless and you could argue that using numbers when Gronk

was part of the mix will lead you astray. His numbers post-Gronk are the only

useful ones that pertain to the game.



In virtually all forecasting endeavors you would want the largest possible sample

size but when it comes to football players it's much the opposite. Big samples

are almost always the wrong way to go while micro-samples, if weighted properly,

allow you to make the most accurate next-game projection.



Coast was just now dealing -135 on the ML. It got snapped up but it should show

again somewhere.