Prohibition

Please stop....you hate
Poker Players
Smokers
Faggots
Drinkers
Jews
Blacks
Liberals
Military
Who else?
They ones that arent alcholics and compulsive liarsDont forget about those dastardly real estate agents.
Those people are scum, lol.
You're saying there's a tendency among real estate agents to be alcoholics?They ones that arent alcholics and compulsive liars
Fireworks, cops, firemen, and every other public sector worker in california with a six figure salary and pension.Please stop....you hate
Poker Players
Smokers
Faggots
Drinkers
Jews
Blacks
Liberals
Military
Who else?