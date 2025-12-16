QB rankings after week 16

1. Stafford
2. Allen
3. Maye
4. Prescott
5. Darnold
6. Love
7. Herbert
8. Lawrence
9. Goff
10. Nix
2. Allen
3. Maye
4. Prescott
5. Darnold
6. Love
7. Herbert
8. Lawrence
9. Goff
10. Nix
And a bad game by Stafford Thursday could give it to Allen. I see him outplaying Maye down the stretch.ALLEN surging into MVP race.
1. Stafford
2. Allen
3. Maye
4. Prescott
5. Darnold
6. Love
7. Herbert
8. Lawrence
9. Goff
10. Nix
Balt will have to stop Maye, doubtful the Jets or Dolphins in the cold do.And a bad game by Stafford Thursday could give it to Allen. I see him outplaying Maye down the stretch.
The Seattle offense is starting to be a concern. They are not running well enough to take pressure off of Darnold.A Little to High there on Donald.
Couldn't get them into the Endzone at
Home Last week against Indy.
1. Stafford
2. Allen
3. Maye
4. Prescott
5. Darnold
6. Love
7. Herbert
8. Lawrence
9. Goff
10. Nix
Sam starting to transform into "late season Darnold".The Seattle offense is starting to be a concern. They are not running well enough to take pressure off of Darnold.
1.allen 2.mayfield. 3.maye 4. Burrow 5. Rodgers 6. Mendoza 7. Stafford 9. Darnold 10. Leavitt
The Seattle offense is starting to be a concern. They are not running well enough to take pressure off of Darnold.