QB rankings after week 16

FairWarning said:
The Seattle offense is starting to be a concern. They are not running well enough to take pressure off of Darnold.
Click to expand...

Indy did a great job against the Seattle run game, but Indy has been good against the run all year (tied for 5th at 95 ypg). Only one team has run for over 120 yards in a game all year vs Indy. But before the Indy game, Seattle's run game solid; over 110 rush yards in each of their previous 5 games. Starting OT Cross will be out for Seattle so that won't help. They did run for 135 yards in the first matchup vs the Rams. Had Darnold not thrown 4 pics in that matchup, Seattle probably wins by double digits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top