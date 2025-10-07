QB rankings after week 4

1. Allen
2. Darnold
3. Stafford
4. Mayfield
5. Jones
6. Prescott
7. Goff
8. Maye
9. Love
10. Herbert
based on 2025 play.
2. Darnold
3. Stafford
4. Mayfield
5. Jones
6. Prescott
7. Goff
8. Maye
9. Love
10. Herbert
based on 2025 play.
Yeah, me either. I might stay if I like it.I can't get in across the street.
You're welcome anytime, just keep Teddy and Javy awayYeah, me either. I might stay if I like it.
Historically it's been my best sport, so I have to say fuck yeskane, you ready to beat up the NBA?
Unlike Raiders I can admit when I'm wrong, and I was wrong about Baker. He's got a little Favre in him, a gunslinger mentality, if he throws a bad pick, he brushes it off and comes right back firing, his teammates love himMayfield is just showing out so far. I'm so impressed with how he is playing.