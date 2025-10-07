QB rankings after week 4

kane

kane

EOG master
homedog said:
Mayfield is just showing out so far. I'm so impressed with how he is playing.
Unlike Raiders I can admit when I'm wrong, and I was wrong about Baker. He's got a little Favre in him, a gunslinger mentality, if he throws a bad pick, he brushes it off and comes right back firing, his teammates love him
 
