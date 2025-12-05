QB rankings for the season

Hurts in top 10 PFF, Mahomes isn’t in the top 10. Look at off target passes, Mahomes number 30. His been wild this year but you don’t watch the games. Allen #1 on target passing.
 
You can cherry pick and data mine whatever stat you think backs up your argument. The bottom line is anyone who watches Mahomes and Hurts play QB and thinks Hurts is better doesn't know much about football
 
raiders72001 said:
Mahomes isn’t in the top 10. Look at off target passes, Mahomes number 30.
Raiders, you cherry pick and data mine whatever stat you can find to try to prove your point, you come across off target passes and brag that Mahomes is ranked 30th, I'm asking you who is ranked behind him at 31, but you refuse to answer my question. When will you learn you can't take me on, when will you learn you're not at my level. Who is ranked behind Mahomes on your cherry picked data mined stat?
 
Valuist said:
It’s going to be interesting next year when NE gets a first place schedule.
As Far as Future Scheduling Goes, Do you Know Exactly How it works ?

I Think Teams Know A Majority of their opponents automatically.

Using AFC East Division as an Example.

The Patriots will play 6 of their games against their 3 Division opponents.

Then the Division in the Conference goes head to head against another Division in same Conference , which is another 4 Games.

Then the Division Jumps to the NFC Conference and goes Head to Head with another Division , which is another 4 Games.

That's 14 already Determined Opponents.

Which Leaves 3 Anonymous Opponents to be Scheduled , Based on the Prior Year's Record.

Think I'm Close to being correct , but not 100%.

Somebody here on EOG Will Know Exactly How It's Done.
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Would love to see Maye with the schedule that included more than one playoff team…
I get your point, but this kid's the read deal, pin point accuracy, he's the fourth most accurate QB in the league, and it's not like he's throwing to the best set of wideouts in the league, and that's putting it mildly. He's also doing it behind a not so great offensive line. The Patriots O line ranks 24th in the league is pressure rate allowed, and Maye has been sacked 40 times which is third most in the league behind only Cam Ward and Geno Smith. Sure going against a weak schedule maybe makes him look a little better than he is, but believe me, this kid is the real deal, and with this being only his second season, there's reason to think he'll only get better.
 
boston massacre said:
two of the opponents are the same place as NE from the AFC. Say NE wins the division, they play all of the 1st place teams in the AFC.

The 17th game is a random NFC team, anf it will be a road game. The conferences switch the home/road each year, the AFC got the extra home game.
 
