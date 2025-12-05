QB rankings for the season

Fairly accurate.1 Stafford
2 Maye
3 Darnold
4 Dak
5 Joshy
6 Jones
7 Love
8 Goff
9 Mahomes
10 Herbert
That would be fun. Maye is definitely the real deal.would Love to see Maye......with Stafford's Receivers.
Who is number 31 in off target passes?Look at off target passes, Mahomes number 30.
Raiders, you cherry pick and data mine whatever stat you can find to try to prove your point, you come across off target passes and brag that Mahomes is ranked 30th, I'm asking you who is ranked behind him at 31, but you refuse to answer my question. When will you learn you can't take me on, when will you learn you're not at my level. Who is ranked behind Mahomes on your cherry picked data mined stat?Mahomes isn’t in the top 10. Look at off target passes, Mahomes number 30.
It’s going to be interesting next year when NE gets a first place schedule.Would love to see Maye with the schedule that included more than one playoff team…
It’s going to be interesting next year when NE gets a first place schedule.
I get your point, but this kid's the read deal, pin point accuracy, he's the fourth most accurate QB in the league, and it's not like he's throwing to the best set of wideouts in the league, and that's putting it mildly. He's also doing it behind a not so great offensive line. The Patriots O line ranks 24th in the league is pressure rate allowed, and Maye has been sacked 40 times which is third most in the league behind only Cam Ward and Geno Smith. Sure going against a weak schedule maybe makes him look a little better than he is, but believe me, this kid is the real deal, and with this being only his second season, there's reason to think he'll only get better.Would love to see Maye with the schedule that included more than one playoff team…
two of the opponents are the same place as NE from the AFC. Say NE wins the division, they play all of the 1st place teams in the AFC.As Far as Future Scheduling Goes, Do you Know Exactly How it works ?
I Think Teams Know A Majority of their opponents automatically.
Using AFC East Division as an Example.
The Patriots will play 6 of their games against their 3 Division opponents.
Then the Division in the Conference goes head to head against another Division in same Conference , which is another 4 Games.
Then the Division Jumps to the NFC Conference and goes Head to Head with another Division , which is another 4 Games.
That's 14 already Determined Opponents.
Which Leaves 3 Anonymous Opponents to be Scheduled , Based on the Prior Year's Record.
Think I'm Close to being correct , but not 100%.
Somebody here on EOG Will Know Exactly How It's Done.
Looking at Maye's Competition.
Beaten Buffalo and Tampa on the Road.
Small Sample but very steady play .
Steady, and I will give you the Buffalo win. But beating Tampa means very little this season.
But I hear a Lot About Baker and his Great Play since He Arrived in Tampa .
How about Brady?Here's a blast from the past:
Sources: Colts to work out retired QB RiversThe Indianapolis Colts will work out retired quarterback Phillip Rivers on Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.www.espn.com
How about Brady?
I understand there's other issues with his ownership of the raiders, but it sure would be something, we're only talking 4 weeks plus a couple weeks of playoffs. He's still in good shape, is rivers?Makes too much money announcing. Nothing left to accomplish.