QB rankings for the season

I get your point, but this kid's the read deal, pin point accuracy, he's the fourth most accurate QB in the league, and it's not like he's throwing to the best set of wideouts in the league, and that's putting it mildly. He's also doing it behind a not so great offensive line. The Patriots O line ranks 24th in the league is pressure rate allowed, and Maye has been sacked 40 times which is third most in the league behind only Cam Ward and Geno Smith. Sure going against a weak schedule maybe makes him look a little better than he is, but believe me, this kid is the real deal, and with this being only his second season, there's reason to think he'll only get better.