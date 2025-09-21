QB rankings

If we take only the QBs from the 2023-2025 drafts, Daniels a runaway winner. But who's 2nd? One would logically think Stroud, but what has he done since his rookie year? He hasn't moved forward and may have regressed. Is it Nix? Penix?
 
I thought Penix but he's been terrible today. Maye could be. Did throw one bad red zone INT, but Penix also has a lot better weapons.
 
What has happened to CJ Stroud? Is it just after getting a year of him on tape, the league figured him out and he hasn't adjusted?
 
Drake Maye is better than both Nix and Penix.

Maye and Nix both have same problem.
Lack of Quality wide receivers.
Nix has a better Offensive Line than Maye.
Neither Team has a wide receiver that commands a Double Team.
Penix is inconsistent.
Carolina kept him off the scoreboard today.
Very rarely does an NFL Team get shutout.
 
He might be. He does have quite a bit more games than Penix at this point. That red zone INT was a killer today. I think he also had a fumble as well. I think he clearly has a higher upside than Nix.
 
Maye has all the Tools.
Learning and Playing smarter is where he needs work.

His fumble was a flip to Trevon Henderson.
They got hold of his arm while he was trying to make the flip , which caused the fumble.
 
