QB rankings

If we take only the QBs from the 2023-2025 drafts, Daniels a runaway winner. But who's 2nd? One would logically think Stroud, but what has he done since his rookie year? He hasn't moved forward and may have regressed. Is it Nix? Penix?
Drake Maye is better than both Nix and Penix.
Maye and Nix both have same problem.
Lack of Quality wide receivers.
Nix has a better Offensive Line than Maye.
Neither Team has a wide receiver that commands a Double Team.
Penix is inconsistent.
Carolina kept him off the scoreboard today.
Very rarely does an NFL Team get shutout.