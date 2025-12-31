QBs by draft class

2022- 1. Purdy 2. Willis 3. Pickett 4. 7 way tie

2023- 1. Stroud 2. Young 3. McKee 4. 9 way tie

2024- 1. Maye 2. Daniels 3. Caleb 4. Nix 5. Penix 6. JJM 7. Rattler

2025- 1. Dart 2. Shough 3. Ward 4. Sanders 5. Gabriel 6. Milroe/Cook/Brosmer



2025 still too early. I know some will say Dart didn't win enough games, but is it his fault his teammates are incapable of tackling or defending passes? He also was without Nabors and Skatteboo for most of the season. A year from now, any of the 1-4 could be 1st. Way too early to write off Cam Ward. Shough might win RoY but was it a mirage? The 4 game win streak was vs Tampa, Carolina, the Jets and Tenn. Need to see a bit more. If I had a RoY vote, it wouldn't go to any of the QBs. It would either be Egbuka, Henderson or McMillan.



2024 we are seeing a clear trend. Maye, Caleb and Nix can do something Daniels, Penix and JJ can't. And that's staying healthy. Daniels was ultra impressive in 2024 but is this RG3 2.0?