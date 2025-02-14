Race Day Las Vegas (RDLV) radio show - Funny Handicapping

A bit of history, long time ago, RDLV was a "companion" show with "Track Talk" hosted by John Kelly. JK did sports picks, but got booted by Patrick McQuiggan, who took over as host, died a few years later, and the show went kaput.



Fast forward to the current RDLV hosted by Ralph Siraco, that added horse capper Jon Hardoon, who was on Track Talk. RDLV, sponsored by South Point, has cappers Rich Eng, Jon Lindo, Jerry Jacovitz, et al. Eng (like JK did on Track talk) does an occasional NFL, CFB, & CBB pick.



So, during the week before the Super Bowl, Eng spews a bunch of picks: 6 pt tease: Eagles +7.5/OVER 43.5 -125; OT: Yes +1000; KC Butker OV 1.5 FGs -150; Total punts UN 6.5 -120; KC K. Hunt anytime TD +140; & Phil D Goedert OV 4.5 receptions -120. Tally 1-5, -4.9u



On the show Wednesday after the SB, Eng relates a tweeting exchange with Mitch Moss who had one of his guests (on VSiN?) who liked the Eagles on a ladder of alternate lines.



Siraco and Eng ignore all the radio losses. claims he bet Eagles -3.5, -7.5, -10.5, -14.5, and -17.5 alternate lines so he made a small fortune. No mention that the OT prop has no chance if any of the alternate line bets hit.



Note: Eng is also a horse racing scam tout as are all the other regular cappers on RDLV.



Amazing that I still listen to this crap, it's all JK's fault.