RAS X-bet at Matchbook

A wagering market on the following is now being offered at Matchbook under X-bets (scroll all the way to the bottom).
RAS College Basketball SIDES Service
Over/Under 10.0 Net Units Won
Rules:
Plays will be rated 1.0, 1.5, or 2.0 UNITS.
Only the first 15 2.0 UNIT plays and first 30 1.5 UNIT plays will be graded at full value. Any additional 1.5 UNIT or 2.0 UNIT plays will be graded at 1.0 UNIT for purposes of this wager.
All plays will be graded at -110 with a consensus line at time of release for each play. (Example, a 1.0 UNIT play would be +1.00 for a win or -1.10 for a loss)
All plays with release line will appear on the www.handicapper.net pick-archive page no later than 10 minutes after the start of each game.
Number of plays is not to exceed 200. Ties are not to be included. If the service releases more than 200 plays, only the first 200 plays will be counted when grading this wager.
RAS may include CBB totals plays with the sides service. CBB total plays will NOT count for or against the unit total or play total for this wager.
Accuracy and fairness to be confirmed by Fezzik of LVA Sports.
Edward
