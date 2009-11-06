RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Edward

A wagering market on the following is now being offered at Matchbook under X-bets (scroll all the way to the bottom).

RAS College Basketball SIDES Service

Over/Under 10.0 Net Units Won

Rules:

Plays will be rated 1.0, 1.5, or 2.0 UNITS.
Only the first 15 2.0 UNIT plays and first 30 1.5 UNIT plays will be graded at full value. Any additional 1.5 UNIT or 2.0 UNIT plays will be graded at 1.0 UNIT for purposes of this wager.
All plays will be graded at -110 with a consensus line at time of release for each play. (Example, a 1.0 UNIT play would be +1.00 for a win or -1.10 for a loss)
All plays with release line will appear on the www.handicapper.net pick-archive page no later than 10 minutes after the start of each game.
Number of plays is not to exceed 200. Ties are not to be included. If the service releases more than 200 plays, only the first 200 plays will be counted when grading this wager.
RAS may include CBB totals plays with the sides service. CBB total plays will NOT count for or against the unit total or play total for this wager.
Accuracy and fairness to be confirmed by Fezzik of LVA Sports.


raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Edward, about how many sides do you give out in an average NCAA hoops season?
 
Edward

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

We have really increased volume of plays in the past three seasons.

Side plays per season:

2006-07: 113
2007-08: 137
2008-09: 215

I would expect this year's number to be around 175-200.


winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

for those not familiar with Edward/RAS

there are a TON of services out there - most are 100% BULLSHIT Scamdicapper

Edward/RAS is 180-degrees from someone like Brandon Lang and Stu Feiner

He won't hit 90% like Stu does (just ask Stu - he'll be more than happy to let youknow he hits 90%) but he will make you a profit and he is honest and won't give you any B.S.

In an industry filled with SCUM DE LA SCUM

Edward/RAS is a breath of fresh air
 
E

Edward

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

We are waiting until at least December 1st before offering any type of totals service, limited customer base or otherwise.

There are just too many question marks on what market conditions will be like early in the season.
 
OSU COWBOYS

OSU COWBOYS

EOG Dedicated
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

dustdevil said:
You really think they're gonna limit their customer base like that?
Yes, I do.

At 10k per customer they can do it and still remain wildly profitable.

Edward's group has never been anything but straight up. I dont know why they would change that now.
 
raycabino

raycabino

Long Live Wilson!
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Edward said:
We have really increased volume of plays in the past three seasons.

Side plays per season:

2006-07: 113
2007-08: 137
2008-09: 215

I would expect this year's number to be around 175-200.


Edward
How did you do in those 3 years on sides? I know how the totals did.:cheers
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

I bought the RAS service on the recommendation of another poster and it was awesome.
 
OSU COWBOYS

OSU COWBOYS

EOG Dedicated
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

FairWarning said:
Nope. If I'm a book, I would though. He can set the lines better then they can.

I am a member of his forum though.
You couldnt be more right.

CRIS, Pinny, and others should pay the 10k to be customers.

They could make way more money with the info than they would be paying. Way more.
 
R

Romanowski

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

is it really gonna be 10k?

I read the memo and understand he wants his lines available more than 30 seconds...

and wants to limit is customer base, cut out the books from subscribing

but 10k really? limiting to 25 customers?

is that confirmed?
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Romanowski said:
is it really gonna be 10k?

I read the memo and understand he wants his lines available more than 30 seconds...

and wants to limit is customer base, cut out the books from subscribing

but 10k really? limiting to 25 customers?

is that confirmed?
Yes
 
OSU COWBOYS

OSU COWBOYS

EOG Dedicated
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Romanowski said:
is it really gonna be 10k?

I read the memo and understand he wants his lines available more than 30 seconds...

and wants to limit is customer base, cut out the books from subscribing

but 10k really? limiting to 25 customers?

is that confirmed?
I read that at SBR. I am not 100% but I think he did confirm that.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

OSU COWBOYS said:
You couldnt be more right.

CRIS, Pinny, and others should pay the 10k to be customers.

They could make way more money with the info than they would be paying. Way more.
Exactly.

It doesn't matter how good he is (he is the best), it is the middle opps the books are exposed to on his plays. There were 5-8 point middles last season. Those are a book's worst nightmare.
 
E

Edward

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

raycabino said:
How did you do in those 3 years on sides? I know how the totals did.:cheers
RAS college basketball sides have hit at a profitable 53.97% clip against widely available -110 lines over the past 3 seasons (465 plays).

The past two seasons have been our two worst on record for sides.
 
E

Edward

2
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

OSU COWBOYS said:
I read that at SBR. I am not 100% but I think he did confirm that.
The $10,000 with 25 clients max is something we have considered exclusively for the CBB totals service, but for now the totals are on hold until at least December 1st when more insight will be available as to what market conditions will be like for totals this year.


Edward
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

How do you guys get down on the games? I mean as soon as they release the board goes nuts. If you dont want it public knowledge just PM me thanks.
 
E

Edward

2
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

NowshesmyRuca said:
How do you guys get down on the games? I mean as soon as they release the board goes nuts. If you dont want it public knowledge just PM me thanks.
The totals last year were difficult but not impossible to get down on at the release line or better. You just have to be fast and experiment with different outs and betting methods to optimize your results. The sides are much less competitive.
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

I'm actually really excited about how this plays out.

Couple of questions as I followed the x-bet discussion at OGD a few weeks ago. I also had a few people PROVE to me that RAS won big last year. There's people in this thread that can attest to the same.

I'm sure this is against the rules, but if some folks want to PM me, I would gladly split a subscript. Eward, care to comment on this?

Also, I saw where you said at OGD that you wouldn't even release your plays once the games start? What made you change your mind?
 
E

Edward

2
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

That was in regards to the CBB totals. All of the side plays will show up on our website automatically 8-10 minutes after each game starts.
 
B

BuzzRavanaugh

EOG Enthusiast
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

OSU COWBOYS said:
You couldnt be more right.

CRIS, Pinny, and others should pay the 10k to be customers.

They could make way more money with the info than they would be paying. Way more.
They will.

Or they will offer $250 limits and let the middlers and other goofballs set the market. Unreal that people will release their position for $200 a pop.
 
E

Edward

2
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

BuzzRavanaugh said:
They will.

Or they will offer $250 limits and let the middlers and other goofballs set the market. Unreal that people will release their position for $200 a pop.
Part of the idea of limiting the service to 25 clients would be to have more control over who gets access, and we hope that if we choose that route we can handpick individuals that we know and trust (i.e. not sportsbooks). But we'll see. Lots of questions will be answered in the next few weeks.
 
THE SHRINK

THE SHRINK

Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

Edward,

I think that's a great decision and I HIGHLY recommend RAS...:cheers

His record on totals is mind boggling...

Keep up the good work....

THE SHRINK
 
munson15

munson15

I want winners...
Re: RAS X-bet at Matchbook

I played RAS totals last year for one week and did quite well. If he charges 10k for a subscription, I would be priced out of it, so I hope he decides against it. It was not as difficult as you'd think to get totals bets in, you just needed to be ready at the appointed time.
 
