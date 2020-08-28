Reason 2K must NOT Distinct NBA2K21 into CASUAL and COMPETITIVE!

They shouldn't because then most players goes to play with casual and have fun, and only a bunch of tryharders would play aggressive against other tryharders (exactly what they do not wish to do). So they need to. I feel as though tryhards goes to casual to try and NBA 2K21 MT dominate. Look people operate in individuals and park who move squad. They won't if casual mode has no records. They will not have any method of registering their domain name in the form of idiotic numbers. And needless to say, people in general would not be worried about winning or losing, but about to having a little fun.
I disagree, although I know what you're saying. I agree that 2K is terrible at creating at competitive match. The 2K league is simply terrible to see. But regardless of if they are good at producing a competitive match, there's still value in getting that clear seperation of casual and competitive. Putting shooting to the side for a second, there's currently park, ante up, and pro-am if you want to play 3v3. Let's say you maintain the ect for all three. Earlier in the year, pro-am gave significantly more rep than park, so the majority of the"competitive" players were playing that to rep up quicker. This made park more pleasurable without individuals spamming steal all match for somebody like me who just likes running with randoms.
Didn't matter if others were becoming more rep because I was enjoying NBA 2K21. That got reverted and the sweats came back to park. Since there's no incentive for squads to play with Pro-Am rec is unplayable for randoms. If 5v5 pro am offered double rep and much better matchmaking, then rec could become a casual manner without having to touch shooting ect. So no matter whether NBA 2K21play isn't any different, there should be a seperation of casual and aggressive with significant incentives for the players.
There is SO many players that complain about folks, although I disagree. So if the manners that are aggressive has whites falling sweats and casuals would please. There are things like adjusting. Should 2K's main focus be on improving their crap match? Absolutely. But they already have most of what they need to make a casual and competitive mode, therefore I don't think that would eliminate them working on making NBA 2K21 better.
