Refs stepped into the story

railbird said: Last 3 games of season.



You don't call a mild tug on that stage on an uncatchable ball. Click to expand...

Absolutely. Especially when you let them play all game long on the outside.You could throw that flag every single passing play of the season.Once again the Chiefs get the huge call(s) late in the game.....In fact KC played almost perfect football!? Hurts drew them offsides twice and a LB'er tried to time the snap once, that's it!3 times off sides, not a singe hold, no PI from the DB's the entire game, no blocks in the back, nothing. Incredible.And like the NFC title game where penalties where 5/0 in the 4Q in favor of KC, they committed none in the 4Q once again with the game on the line.Brady is gone, they need a new "GOAT" to market the game around. Mahomes tends to need a lot of help for these rings.