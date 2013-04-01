Rhody Joe's MLB Play(s) of the Day

Play of the Day
Milwaukee Brewers -145 vs. Colorado Rockies (Rating: 3.5 out of 5)
I rarely lay more than -150 odds but this one is my strongest on the board today. This one looks to be a mismatch.
Milwaukee -145

Tigers/Twins Money-Maker Tigers RL (Rating 4 out of 5)
Taking the TIGERS RL here. Tough not to like this team with Verlander on the hill. Can't think his contract will go to his head either. Verlander 8-0 last 8 vs Twins and 4-1 last 5 vs them in Minny. I think the Tigers line-up should do some damage here vs Worley and cover this RL for us.
4* TIGERS RL

St. Louis Cardinals +101 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Rating: 3 out of 5)
Last year the St. Louis Cardinals opened on the road at Miami and opened the then brand new Marlins Stadium by beating the Marlins in a game that wasn't even close so don't look for them to be intimidated here. Wainwright is a year removed from Tommy John surgery so look for him to be back in form or possibly better than ever and when we look at the Cards lineup, looks pretty tough: Holliday, Beltran, Jay, Carpenter, Craig, Molina, etc. Arizona traded Upton and while they add Prado, they are on the wrong side of the match up here.
St. Louis Cardinals +101

Pittsburgh Pirates -122 vs. Chicago Cubs (Rating: 3 out of 5)
The Cubs are banged up at the top the rotation meaning Jeff Samardzjia moves up and while we see some marked improvement from the ex-Notre Dame Wide Receiver he's in a bad match up here facing the Pirates number one, A.J. Burnett, who was as good as ever during the first half of last season. The Pirates have been fast starters while the Cubs have been non-starters and they aren't going to be any better this year. The toughest decision here is to lay the run line or not.
Pittsburgh Pirates -122

New York Yankees -118 vs. Boston Red Sox (Rating: 3 out of 5)
The Yankees are missing some big guns here with Tex, Jeter, and A-Rod all out but they have C.C. Sabathia on the hill, Mariano Rivera back and with Ichiro, Gardener, Cano along with new additions like Wells and Overbay the Yanks have enough for one of baseball's best home teams over the years. Lester looks for redemption, without Ortiz the Red Sox lack pop.
NY Yankees -118
 
Rhody Joe's MLB Play(s) of the Day

Play of the Day
Milwaukee Brewers -145 vs. Colorado Rockies (Rating: 3.5 out of 5) Won
I rarely lay more than -150 odds but this one is my strongest on the board today. This one looks to be a mismatch.
Milwaukee -145

Tigers/Twins Money-Maker Tigers RL (Rating 4 out of 5) Won
Taking the TIGERS RL here. Tough not to like this team with Verlander on the hill. Can't think his contract will go to his head either. Verlander 8-0 last 8 vs Twins and 4-1 last 5 vs them in Minny. I think the Tigers line-up should do some damage here vs Worley and cover this RL for us.
4* TIGERS RL

St. Louis Cardinals +101 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Rating: 3 out of 5) Lost
Last year the St. Louis Cardinals opened on the road at Miami and opened the then brand new Marlins Stadium by beating the Marlins in a game that wasn't even close so don't look for them to be intimidated here. Wainwright is a year removed from Tommy John surgery so look for him to be back in form or possibly better than ever and when we look at the Cards lineup, looks pretty tough: Holliday, Beltran, Jay, Carpenter, Craig, Molina, etc. Arizona traded Upton and while they add Prado, they are on the wrong side of the match up here.
St. Louis Cardinals +101

Pittsburgh Pirates -122 vs. Chicago Cubs (Rating: 3 out of 5) Lost
The Cubs are banged up at the top the rotation meaning Jeff Samardzjia moves up and while we see some marked improvement from the ex-Notre Dame Wide Receiver he's in a bad match up here facing the Pirates number one, A.J. Burnett, who was as good as ever during the first half of last season. The Pirates have been fast starters while the Cubs have been non-starters and they aren't going to be any better this year. The toughest decision here is to lay the run line or not.
Pittsburgh Pirates -122

New York Yankees -118 vs. Boston Red Sox (Rating: 3 out of 5) Lost
The Yankees are missing some big guns here with Tex, Jeter, and A-Rod all out but they have C.C. Sabathia on the hill, Mariano Rivera back and with Ichiro, Gardener, Cano along with new additions like Wells and Overbay the Yanks have enough for one of baseball's best home teams over the years. Lester looks for redemption, without Ortiz the Red Sox lack pop.
NY Yankees -118

 
Rhody Joe's MLB Play(s) of the Day

Yesterday 2-3 = .400%


Oakland A's -139 vs. Seattle Mariners (Rating: 3 out of 5)
The Oakland A's were big money for us a year ago as we beat the public to the punch and they never really caught on and I doubt they do again this year as I think the public still thinks the Angels or the Rangers won the AL West last year.
Rhody Joe's Pick: Oakland A's

Milwaukee Brewers -140 vs. Colorado Rockies (Rating: 3 out of 5)
The Brewers looked dead before finally winning in extra innings on Monday but look for them to look better here as Milwaukee has been one of the better home teams and the Rockies traditionally not as good on the road. Estrada is a pitcher to watch this year as guys who have tough luck season generally bounce back with big years and Estrada fits the bill as he has good stuff and his numbers outside of the Win-Loss have been solid.
Rhody Joe's Pick: Milwaukee Brewers

 
Re: Rhody Joe's MLB Play(s) of the Day

There was interest in a number of MLB games later in the day but with the weather being as it is 90% chance of precipitation maybe even snow rain out or worse stoppages in play is likely.

I am not risking my money with a large chance my starter will not be able to come back after a delay or lose based on a shortened game.
 
1:05 PM
MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers
Game Winner
New York Yankees @ -125
1 unit
3/1/20
1:05 PM
MLB Spring Training

Baltimore Orioles @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game Winner
Philadelphia Phillies @ -165
1 unit
 
