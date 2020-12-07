RIP Dick Allen

Mr. Allen was baseball’s best hitter over the first decade of his career, as Allen’s 165 OPS+ from 1964 to 1973 led the majors, better than all-time greats such as Hank Aaron, Harmon Killebrew, and Willie McCovey. From 1880 to 1990, 24 players registered a slugging percentage of .510 or better over at least 6,300 plate appearances. Allen is the only one not in the Hall of Fame.

The Phillies retired Mr. Allen’s No. 15 in August. The announcement of his Hall of Fame candidacy was expected this week, but the vote was postponed until December of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.