I came to baseball at a time when Willie Mays was struggling in the big leagues.



Think 1972 or thereabouts.



He played until he was 42.



Died at 93.



The over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series may be the most famous play in MLB history.



A 24-time All-Star.



Amazing.



Was he a better offensive player or better defensive player?