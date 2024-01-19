Ron "Skinny" Boyles appears on VSIN tonight and tells a story on he became homeless after an NCAAB bad beat

Gotta love Ron Boyles.



He visited with me on the radio quite often in Las Vegas.



We also shared some competitive times on the basketball courts in Las Vegas.



My favorite exchange with Boyles came inside the radio booth at the Stardust when I asked him for a day in the life of a professional sports bettor.



This is in the days before betting apps and the emergence of real-time sports betting data where real gamblers would walk from casino to casino shopping for the most favorable point spreads and looking for the highest limits.



Boyles began by saying he usually started his rounds at the downtown sports books in Las Vegas.



I wanted a detailed account of his day so I innocently interrupted to ask, "Where do you park downtown?"



To which Boyles quickly responded, "What are you trying to do.....get me jumped?"