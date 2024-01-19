Ron "Skinny" Boyles appears on VSIN tonight and tells a story on he became homeless after an NCAAB bad beat

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Good story.
Plus adds some thoughts on cbb and the nfl games
Plus adds some thoughts on cbb and the nfl games
The Tracy McGrady game.
That was a Art Manteris special.
I still can't bet at station casinos 20 years later, what a joke.
Yes, she worked for Channel 3, and I believe she filed an age discrimination lawsuit when she was let go.Was the former local news anchor with the same last name his wife?
You do good research, all true.So I listened to the VSIN segment replay with Skinny and Youmans where Skinny told his bad beat story.
I was also interested in the story of his modest accommodation at 6th and Carson downtown.
Here’s what the Internet said.
I’m presuming it was renamed John E. Carson hotel.
It was described by the Internet as a flophouse.
As skinny said, bathroom down the hall and TV was an extra $5/ week.
64 rooms; men only (You know it has to be classy when it rents to men only.)
Good times. Dick the Pick also sounds interesting.
Now the property is home to Carson Kitchen, a very stylish and sexy new upscale restaurant.