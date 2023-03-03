They come back from down 17 on Sunday to beat Northwestern by 3.



Up 10 against Minnesota, previously 1-16 in the conference, with 1:04 left, and fall to the Gophers by 1. To say that this was a bad loss was an understatement.



At 18-12 and 10-9, Pikiell may need to win a game or 2 in the conference tourney, as a once tourney lock is sputtering. They should be in, but they look lethargic and lackadaisical down the stretch.