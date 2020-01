According to ESPN, since the 1996-7 season, previously, teams that were down 17 or more with less than 3 minutes to play in the 4Q or OT were 0 and 8,378 SU.



Buddy Hield scored 20 pts in 4th qtr on 6-6 FG, 5-5 3-pt FG, 3-3 FT. He became the 2nd player in the last 20 seasons with a 20-point 4th qtr, while shooting 100% from the field, in a game his team overcame a 25-pt deficit.



Other: Kobe Bryant in ‘02 vs DAL