Thread [IMG alt=""] https://abs-0.twimg.com/emoji/v2/svg/1f9f5.svg[/IMG] I lost my son last week. Joe had a difficult life. He was born missing a portion of his spine. Technically spina bifida. He could walk, but after the age of about 25 he needed a cane to do so. He was disabled, and it was clearly visible. He was hunchback.