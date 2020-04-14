"San Francisco 49er's Loss, While Tragic, Probably Saved Lives"

"You weep for Santiago and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know: That Santiago's death, while tragic, probably saved lives. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives."
-- Jack Nicholson's Colonel Nathan Jessup, A Few Good Men
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/do...saved-lives-party-century-would-have-followed
The media is leaving no remotely possible COVID-19 storyline unexplored, apparently.
-- Jack Nicholson's Colonel Nathan Jessup, A Few Good Men
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/do...saved-lives-party-century-would-have-followed
The media is leaving no remotely possible COVID-19 storyline unexplored, apparently.