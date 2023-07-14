SARATOGA 2023 LIVE LONGSHOTS THREAD

fun strange fact at Saratoga today. Ive never seen this, Im sure it has happened.



race 5 there are full brothers running against each other. the 3 year old and the 4 year old, same mom horse same dad horse.



same trainer also



ITs the #1 entry for Linda Rice (I do think both will run)



Zeebear

Newport Bridge



would have been funny if the ORtiz brothers were on each. but no Ortiz is in Newport.



(this entry has no chance to win this one by the way)