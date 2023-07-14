SARATOGA 2023 LIVE LONGSHOTS THREAD

Stay tuned for an NFL preseason football contest.

That's, of course, if RAY LUCA approves.

Will post details early next week.

I will keep it simple with this initial thought: Pick the winners of all NFL preseason games minus the Hall of Fame game.

Contest will thus consist of 48 (edit) games.

Contestant with the most number of winners will be declared the champion and take home a winner-take-all purse of $500, compliments of valued EOG contributor RAY LUCA.

Entry deadline will be Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Each contestant will be allowed three posts (one per week) to submit their selections.
 
There are 16 games scheduled for each preseason week, thus 48 games total.
 
Sounds great... 👍
 
The $175,000, Grade 3 Sanford Stakes is the start of the 2-year-old stakes season at historic Saratoga Race Course

TRIPLE TREA 10-1 ML #7 race 10. LETs GO GO GO
 
fun strange fact at Saratoga today. Ive never seen this, Im sure it has happened.

race 5 there are full brothers running against each other. the 3 year old and the 4 year old, same mom horse same dad horse.

same trainer also

ITs the #1 entry for Linda Rice (I do think both will run)

Zeebear
Newport Bridge

would have been funny if the ORtiz brothers were on each. but no Ortiz is in Newport.

(this entry has no chance to win this one by the way)
 
