Haven’t followed this impasse.Good result just in time for Fanduel customers.I think it’s sad for NY racing fans that NYRA hasn’t hosted a Breeders Cup since 2005.And my guess is that the NYRA brass are high handed.Also I thought their treatment of Anthony Stabile was harsh.Some also disagreed with their treatment of Gary Stevens.But I’m really hoping that none of the horses breakdown at the Spa this meet.