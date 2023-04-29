SATURDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 1-0 1.000 +1.00)

ChiCubs/Miami over 4.5 -115:

Game two takes place this afternoon between the Chicago Cubs (14-11) and the Miami Marlins (14-13) from Loan Depot Park. Last night, Jean Segura hit a walkoff game winning single as the Marlins edged the Cubs 3-2. Jorge Soler led off the final inning with a single, then loser Michael Rucker plunked back to back batters in Luis Alvarez and Avisail Garcia before Segura's heroics. Segura wound up with 2 hits and2 RBI in 4 plate appearances as the fish won their second straight after a 4 game slide. Jazz Chilsolm also had 2 hits in 4 plate appearances and stole 2 bases. Eric Hosmer drove in a run with a single for the Cubs and Nelson Velasquez hit his 3rd HR of the season, a solo shot in a losing effort. AJ Puk improved to 3-0 in relief pitching the 9th, allowing 2 hits but striking out 2 batters.



This afternoon Miami sends Edward Cabrera (1-2 4.93) to the hill. The 25 year old right hander has been wild thus far this season with 20 walks but striking out 22 in 24 IP. He's allowed 10 Er over his last 151/3 innings (5.88) walking 7 batters and striking out 18 over that span. For the Cubs, they are hitting .276 collectively averaging 5.5 runs per contest thus far. Patrick Wisdom has played a good defensive hot corner thus far and leads the Cubs (.235 9 18) in power and production, while 3rd in the NL in long balls despite 32 k's in just 85 AB. Nico Hoerner (.333 2 15 has 10 steals in 12 attempts (83%) and leads the team in batting and 5th in the NL coming in with a modest 4 game hitting streak. Ian Happ (.311 2 14) also has a hitting streak going 5 for 12 (.417) over his last 3 games. Yan Gomes (.302 5 12) and Cory Bellinger (.298 5 15) are also off to great starts. Cabrera is going to have to right the ship if he hopes to extend Miami's winning ways.



The Cubbies counter with Caleb Killian who is making his first start of the season. In 2022, the 25 year old right hander lost both of his decisions with a 10.32 ERA after pitching just 11 1/3 innings. Killian hopes to have better fortune in this, his second season in the windy city. Miami is hitting .245 as a team with 26 Hr overall averaging only 3.2 runs per contest, near the bottom of the major league ranks. Luis Arraez is batting a league leading (.427) with 9 RBI and is hitting .429 over his last 4 games. Former AStro Yuri Gurriel (.289) is off to a slow start production wise with just 2 HR and 5 RBI. Soler (.241 5 10) and Chisholm (.232 5 11) share the team lead in HR thus far. Garrett Cooper (.267 3 13) leads the club in RBI but is just 2 for his last 19 (.105).



We get a fairly decent price this afternoon in a venue where we believe the retractable roof will be open thanks to some pleasant conditions in the upper 80s in South Florida. Not exactly a hitter friendly park at 344 and 335 to the corners, but given the light breeze we hope to see some carry straight away center at 400. Killiien obviously has more to prove in just his second season at the hill while Cabrera has struggled early. Both of these teams do have some pop in their lineup and we look for that trend to continue as both teams adjust to some new rules this season where most players both favor and oppose. Let's shoot for 2-0 and best of luck however you play!