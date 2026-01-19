Sean McDermott

B

boston massacre

0
Fired.

Good Move.

Now Hire Belichick and Allen and Buffalo Will Get Their Super Bowl.

Belichick Will Improve That Defense.

Believe Me. i know !

Forget About Some New Kid on the Block Who's Up and Coming.

Get the Guy Who's Been Their , Done it , and has the Rings.

Josh Allen isn't Some Kid that needs to be Brought Along and Matured.

Belichick will make all the Necessary Tweaks.

This isn't about Rebuilding , This is About NOW !
 
Last edited:
Stop it. No coach has ever won a Super Bowl over age 70. Head coaching in the NFL is not cut out for the senior crowd. Who are the favorites to win Coach of the Year?

Liam Coen 40
Ben Johnson 39
Mike McDonald 38
Mike Vrabel 50

Look at the SB winning coaches who went elsewhere: Lombardi, Ditka, Jimmy Johnson, Parcells, Siefert. It didn't exactly work out well. Guys like Reid, Vermeil and Belichek never won the SB their first go round. This isn't a criticism of Belichek; one of the best ever. It's a reality that 73 year old men with a $100m net worth and 25 year old girlfriend are likely to not be 100% focused on coaching a team.
 
Valuist said:
Stop it. No coach has ever won a Super Bowl over age 70. Head coaching in the NFL is not cut out for the senior crowd. Who are the favorites to win Coach of the Year?

Liam Coen 40
Ben Johnson 39
Mike McDonald 38
Mike Vrabel 50

Look at the SB winning coaches who went elsewhere: Lombardi, Ditka, Jimmy Johnson, Parcells, Siefert. It didn't exactly work out well. Guys like Reid, Vermeil and Belichek never won the SB their first go round. This isn't a criticism of Belichek; one of the best ever. It's a reality that 73 year old men with a $100m net worth and 25 year old girlfriend are likely to not be 100% focused on coaching a team.
Click to expand...

Belichick's at UNC to keep Busy.

That Team is no Threat to win anything, unless they have a 50 Million Dollar Payroll.

He's spending his time Teaching Kids.

Coaching Buffalo with Allen is a Huge Step up From what he's doing now.

In Addition to......... HE'S BEEN THERE.

He wouldn't be with that 25 year old Broad if he didn't have Energy.

Like i said , This is About Next Year's Super Bowl , not Building a Contender.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top