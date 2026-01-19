Sean McDermott

Fired.
Good Move.
Now Hire Belichick and Allen and Buffalo Will Get Their Super Bowl.
Belichick Will Improve That Defense.
Believe Me. i know !
Forget About Some New Kid on the Block Who's Up and Coming.
Get the Guy Who's Been Their , Done it , and has the Rings.
Josh Allen isn't Some Kid that needs to be Brought Along and Matured.
Belichick will make all the Necessary Tweaks.
This isn't about Rebuilding , This is About NOW !
