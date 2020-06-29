Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes to miss the 2020 WNBA season

Not a surprise.



Hughes had a cancerous tumor removed from his digestive tract last year.



He's 65.



The risk would be greater than the reward.



Gary Kloppenburg will serve as Seattle's head coach.



Former WNBA player Noelle Quinn and Ryan Webb will serve as Kloppy's assistants.



Webb was a veteran practice player for the Storm as early as 2003 before working his way up the ladder to "head practice player" to coaching intern to player development coach to assistant coach.