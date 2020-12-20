Seven of the NBA's 30 teams will allow a reduced number of spectators when the season starts

Only a 72-game regular season.

Down from the usual 82 games.

The Lakers and Heat played in Game 6 of the NBA Finals about 70 days ago.

Teams that did not compete in the NBA bubble will be coming off a 280-day layoff.
 
A pair of games are set for Opening Night:

Golden State Warriors
Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers


I see the Nets are -6.5 and the Lakers are -2 right now.
 
At the conclusion of the regular season but before the first round of the playoffs, the team with the 7th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 8th-highest winning percentage in a Play-In Game (the “Seven-Eight Game”). The winner of the Seven-Eight Game in each conference will earn the No. 7 seed.

The team with the 9th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in the “Nine-Ten Game”. The loser of the Seven-Eight Game will host the winner of the Nine-Ten Game in a Play-In Game, and the winner of that game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed.


Source: NBA.com
 
Nine coaching changes from last season.

Here are the new coaches:

Brooklyn Nets - Steve Nash

Chicago Bulls - Billy Donovan

Houston Rockets - Stephen Silas

Indiana Pacers - Nate Bjorkgren

Los Angeles Clippers - Tyronn Lue

New Orleans Pelicans - Stan Van Gundy

New York Knicks - Tom Thibodeau

Oklahoma City Thunder - Mark Daigneault

Philadelphia 76ers - Glenn Rivers
 
