Sign me up for another big dog

Got a winner, barely, on WFT last week and think the call this week is the Cleveland Browns with all those points. Have been waiting hoping it would get over 10, but looks like too many sharps are on my side to let the public inflate the Chiefs. The way to beat the Chiefs, and more teams are figuring this out, is to take what they give you. That means keep the chains moving by running the ball and completing most of your passes by not going deep. Teams in the past thought oh we need to win a track meet against these guys but that plays into their hands and how they were designed. The Chiefs D is playing for turnovers, sacks and incomplete passes. Most plays on the ground or in the air can get you 5-8 yards which moves the chains and gives your defense time to rest and mount a challenge. Worst thing you can do is panic and try to match them score for score, that's when they put up 2 or 3 quick TDs on you. Let's see if the Browns can play a disciplined game and lose this one by one score.