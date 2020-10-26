Sitting at 13-0 in the weekly BetNow Pick'em contest with LA RAMS as my 14th pick (SU Picks)

Your Picks for the King of the Hill Contest Week 07 entry

Sadly the catch to win the grand weekly prize of $10,000 is that you need to have a perfect card and correctly pick the TOTAL on the game, which I chose at 45.Not looking very good as 10-3 at the half. How do you construct 32 points ??45 was stupid choice when believing the game was going under the total.That meant field goals so I needed to guess the number of FG's eg if 2 FG's then 41 a s totalif 3 FG's then 44 as the total. 45 meant 1 FG and that would have likely equated to an added TD rather than a 2nd FG.Damn.4 TD's, 1 FG, 1 missed XP and a safety? A write off ( all in the 2nd half?).Maybe 3 tds = 21, 3 FG's and a safety? Ditto Death.Weekly 1st place finisher otherwise wins $1000.00 and the tiebreaker comes into play here to break the tie(s).If they don't score much more I'll be the high guy and getting a $50 handout instead.Username: BNE-Mail Address:Tie Breaker:If you want receive a copyPending Win Lose PushNew York Giants21Philadelphia Eagles22Green Bay Packers35Houston Texans20Buffalo Bills18New York Jets10Detroit Lions23Atlanta Falcons22Cleveland Browns37Cincinnati Bengals34Carolina Panthers24New Orleans Saints27Dallas Cowboys3Washington Football Team25Pittsburgh Steelers27Tennessee Titans24Seattle Seahawks34Arizona Cardinals37Kansas City Chiefs43Denver Broncos16San Francisco 49ers33New England Patriots6Jacksonville Jaguars29Los Angeles Chargers39Tampa Bay Buccaneers45Las Vegas Raiders20Chicago Bears0Los Angeles Rams0Tie Breaker: