Sitting at 13-0 in the weekly BetNow Pick'em contest with LA RAMS as my 14th pick (SU Picks)

Sadly the catch to win the grand weekly prize of $10,000 is that you need to have a perfect card and correctly pick the TOTAL on the game, which I chose at 45.
Not looking very good as 10-3 at the half. How do you construct 32 points ??
45 was stupid choice when believing the game was going under the total.
That meant field goals so I needed to guess the number of FG's eg if 2 FG's then 41 a s total
if 3 FG's then 44 as the total. 45 meant 1 FG and that would have likely equated to an added TD rather than a 2nd FG.
Damn.
4 TD's, 1 FG, 1 missed XP and a safety? A write off ( all in the 2nd half?).
Maybe 3 tds = 21, 3 FG's and a safety? Ditto Death.
Weekly 1st place finisher otherwise wins $1000.00 and the tiebreaker comes into play here to break the tie(s).
If they don't score much more I'll be the high guy and getting a $50 handout instead.
Your Picks for the King of the Hill Contest Week 07 entry
Username: BN
E-Mail Address:
Tie Breaker: Total pts in game(s) mark as (tb)
If you want receive a copy
Pending Win Lose Push
New York Giants21
Philadelphia Eagles22
Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, October 25th
Green Bay Packers35
Houston Texans20
Green Bay Packers
Sunday, October 25th
Buffalo Bills18
New York Jets10
Buffalo Bills
Sunday, October 25th
Detroit Lions23
Atlanta Falcons22
Detroit Lions
Sunday, October 25th
Cleveland Browns37
Cincinnati Bengals34
Cleveland Browns
Sunday, October 25th
Carolina Panthers24
New Orleans Saints27
New Orleans Saints
Sunday, October 25th
Dallas Cowboys3
Washington Football Team25
Washington Football Team
Sunday, October 25th
Pittsburgh Steelers27
Tennessee Titans24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, October 25th
Seattle Seahawks34
Arizona Cardinals37
Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, October 25th
Kansas City Chiefs43
Denver Broncos16
Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, October 25th
San Francisco 49ers33
New England Patriots6
San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, October 25th
Jacksonville Jaguars29
Los Angeles Chargers39
Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, October 25th
Tampa Bay Buccaneers45
Las Vegas Raiders20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, October 26th (tb)
Chicago Bears0
Los Angeles Rams0
Los Angeles Rams ??????????
Tie Breaker: 45
( Total points in game(s) mark as (tb) )
E-Mail Address:
