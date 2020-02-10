Situational CBB play Wednesday Feb 11

628 wake forest +1



north carolina lost their super bowl game with duke on saturday after having a double digit lead late in the second half and then losing a lead in overtime.



just a gut punch twice to a team that isnt' going to make the big dance after some very high preseason hopes.



now they travel to wake forest for a game just 2 days after this duke loss.



poster "Kane" made a comment in another thread that makes perfect sense. NC might not get off the bus but wake forest is still going to get up for this game since this is still NC.



the thing I like about this is that the markets put a number on this game based on power ratings but this situation is bigger than the number.



WF wins this straight up but the markets start this one off as a dog.