Sixteen penalties on Colorado State, I wonder who refs want to win

agreeColst should of gone for the win after scoring in first ot. They lost their best defensive player and Colst couldn't be stopped.
they decide game on bs call
stevo will have to pay because I am not going to have any fucking money.
Colorado an early 19 1/2 point dog to Oregon next week..
espn did NOT want a hawaii -california national championship every year in littleleauge so they put them both in west, how do i know? an admin in sanbernadino admitted itIf you pay attention whore, they admit it. Not the first time or last time the scripted quip has been uttered by the announcers. Why Al Michaels was like whatever when the Faguars kicked the game winning fg against the Chargers in the wild card.
It's almost as if it's scripted!
Looked to me that col St had a bounty out on Hunter,,brutal unneccessary hitBet any money Hunter will be out for more than a few weeks.
That Deion will be featured on 60 Minutes tonight shows what we already knew but another reminder. 60 Minutes should have been canceled decades ago.
They should be 0-3. It took a lot of bullshit to get them to 3-0. Just like with Biden being the most successful POTUS electorally through his first term through bullshit. Question for both is will the strings ever be pulled. We'll find out quickly with Deion. Their schedule is brutal. Pac 10 is loaded this year and they are playing all of them.