Sixteen penalties on Colorado State, I wonder who refs want to win

Fuck that asshole. Gutless pussy doesn't go for 4th and 2 up 8 on plus side then doesn't go for 2 to win the game. I am so sick of the Deion hype. No script in the word can save him anymore. They won't win another game and if they do, only 2.
 
That Deion will be featured on 60 Minutes tonight shows what we already knew but another reminder. 60 Minutes should have been canceled decades ago.
 
During a critical part of the game they called a phantom holding call on a Colo St lineman. On the defense! They showed
the replay and literally nothing there. Refs definitely kept Buffs in the game. This is a huge story in CFB. Deion on 60 Minutes
tonight....you getting my drift?
 
If you pay attention whore, they admit it. Not the first time or last time the scripted quip has been uttered by the announcers. Why Al Michaels was like whatever when the Faguars kicked the game winning fg against the Chargers in the wild card.

It's almost as if it's scripted!
 
espn did NOT want a hawaii -california national championship every year in littleleauge so they put them both in west, how do i know? an admin in sanbernadino admitted it
 
They should be 0-3. It took a lot of bullshit to get them to 3-0. Just like with Biden being the most successful POTUS electorally through his first term through bullshit. Question for both is will the strings ever be pulled. We'll find out quickly with Deion. Their schedule is brutal. Pac 10 is loaded this year and they are playing all of them.
 
They were predicted to win a couple games…three or more would be gravy….
 
Colorado St had 10 personal foul penalties…their coach Novell is a weasel…said he never saw most of them…the hit on Hunter was really flagrant…sure looked like some bounties were cashed in a losing effort…
 
