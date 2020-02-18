Sleepy are you riding Rutgers tomorrow?

Michigan or nothing for me. If Livers looks good in warmups like Michigan to give RU their first home loss. different team with him.

Howard (and staff) really out-coached Pikiell at MSG cple weeks ago. They knew Rutgers would hedge Simpson hard and he consistently got the ball back into paint and then out to corners where rotation wasn't quick enough. So many wide open corner threes.

Simpson has been much better at home but i don't see this as good matchup for RU.

Should be electric crowd, Quincy Douby will be there also. Students will be all over Simpson (aka Jeff Jackson).